The turbulent break-up of Kim Kardashian and Kanye ‘Ye’ West sparks concerns

As the relationship disintegrated under the spotlight, public scrutiny turned to “Ye” whose escalating social media attacks have prompted massive backlash.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live