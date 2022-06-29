"Weird Al" Yankovic’s biopic is as weird and wacky as the singer himself

Grammy-award winning songwriter "Weird Al" Yankovic and actor Daniel Radcliffe, who plays Yankovic in the new satirical biopic, “Weird,” discuss the artists’ wacky wild, and tender view of the world.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live