Woman whose father was lynched 73 years ago reflects on the current moment

Josephine Bolling McCall was 5 years old when her father was shot dead by a group of white men in Alabama. She says “it is time for Americans to face the present by acknowledging our sinful past.”
3:24 | 06/20/20

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman whose father was lynched 73 years ago reflects on the current moment

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

