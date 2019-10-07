Transcript for 2 women talk about alleged abuse after Jeffrey Epstein charged with sex trafficking

Just to hear that they're standing up for the victims, you know what I mean? Is just like so overwhelmingly uh, it's past due. Reporter: For Courtney wild, this day signifies a moment of justice. She's about to come face-to-face with the man she says abused her as a teenaged girl. I was 14 years old. I had braces on. I'm brought by somebody else. We are shown how to set up the massage table and everything else. And we were just massaging them, and after a few minutes he asked the girl I was with to go downstairs. He asked me to get comfortable. I could leave my bra and panties on. So I did he want need stand next to him as he touched me and stuff like that. As he master bate and that was that. Reporter: According to the indictment, from 2002 to 2005, Epstein sexually exploited and abused dozens of minor girls at his homes in Manhattan, New York and palm beach, Florida. The alleged behavior shocks the conscience. Reporter: Over the weekend, federal agents banging open the door of his 7th story, $77 million home on Manhattan's upper east side. They say they found hundreds if not thousands of female nude or partially nude photographs. Some of the photos seeming to show underage girls. And inside of a locked safe, compact discs, one allegedly labeled "Young miscellaneous nudes one". Epstein was arrested Saturday afternoon after landing at teeterboro. It carries a maximum fine in jail. Reporter: He socialized with power players like prince Andrew, Bill Clinton and president trump. He was a fixture in palm beach. We had a falling out. I wasn't a fan. Reporter: Trump called Epstein a terrific guy, adding, quote, it is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side, and former president Bill Clinton once said Epstein, quote, is both a highly-successful financier and committed philanthropistist. Clinton's office now saying he knows nothing about the terrible crimes and that in 2002 and 2003 president Clinton took a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein's airplane and he's not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade. Epstein appearing in a blue jump suit in federal cord, pleading not guilty. Michelle acota says she, too, was assaulted inside his sprawling palm beach estate. When you saw him it brought back bad memories? Yeah, it brought back the last time I saw him, which was right there at the massage table, and it just started making me feel uneasy, nervous. Reporter: She says she was just 16 years old when she was recruited by another high school girl to given stein a massage. He kept saying you're so beautiful and sexy and gorgeous. And it was making me feel really uncomfortable. Reporter: She told police in an interview that he sexually assaulted her. He kept asking me to go -- Reporter: Epstein's accused of preying on vulnerable girls. I remember feeling so disgusting and shameful. But in the same way, you know, I had $200 that I didn't have before. So it was like, it was just a tough pill to swallow. Reporter: Wild saying she became part of Epstein's alleged recruiting scheme, soon winding up over her head. He asked me to bring him more girls and for every girl I would bring he would give me $200. Reporter: She say it's a burden she's carried for more than a decade. I felt so much horror for doing that. Reporter: She said it's her mission to seek justice, raising awareness about Epstein who now remains behind bars. But he's fighting to get out. Prosecutors argues the politically-connected multi-millionaire should not be allowed out on bail. When you have two planes and you live much of the year road, you know that's a very real risk. Reporter: How do you compare this to other sex trafficking cases you've prosecuted in the past? It's significant because of the number of years and the number of victims. There are dozens of victims as alleged in the indictment in new York and dozens in Florida. In my view, it's probably just the beginning. We will likely see a superseding indictment with many more charges. . Reporter: An attorney for some of the alleged victims receiving more phone calls. From other people spilling it out to me, and many of them in tears over this, over the relief. So it is very, very impactful. We get to look them in the face today, and see him in handcuffs. It was nice to be able to share it with somebody, look at you and say okay, today's our day. I just really wanted to like let him know, are you where you need to be. What you did was wrong. There is no way around it. Reporter: But they've been here before. Both wild and lacota fear Epstein could beat this case. In 2007, Epstein faced a potential federal indictment in Florida on similar charges. I pled guilty to solicitation of prostitution. Reporter: He struck a secret plea deal, serving 13 months in county jail and registering as a sex offender. There's no question in my mind that what happened in Florida in 2008 will not happen in the southern district of new York. These prosecutors are very aggressive. These prosecutors take sex crimes, especially child sex crimes, very seriously. And this case will be taken very seriously. Reporter: But Epstein's attorney argues that he's already answered for these accusations and that previous deal should hold. Saying that prosecutors are now looking for a do-over. The U.S. Attorney who authorize Thad deal, Alexander Acosta, the secretary of labor. Mr. Epstein went to jail. Epstein was incarcerated. He registered as a sex offender. The world was put on notice that he was a sex offender, and the victims received restitution. Reporter: Acosta responding to the new charges on Twitter, writing, the crimes committed by Epstein are horrific, and I'm pleased that New York prosecutors are moving forward with the case based on new evidence. Today president trump defending Acosta. I can only say this from what I know and what I do know is that he's been a great, really great secretary of labor. The rest of it, we'll have to look at. We'll have to look at it very carefully. Reporter: And admits renewed scrutiny over the deal, Democrats are calling on him to resign. I am calling on secretary Acosta to resign. Reporter: And the attorneys are asking for details of the 2008 deal. I would want to know what the dynamics were inside the southern district of Florida. Why keep him in the dark? It just doesn't make any sense, and the victims deserve answers. The victims in this case never thought Jeffrey Epstein was brought to justice. They didn't see the old 2008 deal as anything but rich man's justice. They've been constantly pressing for prosecutors to look into it. Reporter: Many feel the heroes of the story are the women, like Courtney wild for keeping them in the dark while he received a sweet heart deal. Saying it robbed her and so many others of justice. Today was a, definitely, definitelily gave me hope. I feel like the U.S. Attorney that's handling it today, I feel like their intention is to do what's right. And to just take a the streets. Reporter: The two taking a photo after yesterday's hearing to commemorate a moment over a decade in the making. I feel like this weight has been lifted off my shoulders, taking that photo meant we get to be on top. Yeah. Reporter: For "Nightline," Tom llamas in New York.

