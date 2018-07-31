Transcript for 12 jurors seated for Paul Manafort trial

I'm captain Carter's reporting from Alexandria Virginia a judge TS Ellis is living up to his nickname as the quote rocket docket wasting little time. Exceeding its panel of twelve jurors six men and six women who will defer the fate of president comes former campaign chairman. Call manna for during the jury selection man apart with highly engaged with his attorneys. In the courtroom but rarely looked at the jury this afternoon the judge wolves and even jurors preliminary instructions and then attorneys. Will make opening statements and made a port is on trial for allegations that he hidden taxes on one and sixteen million dollars of income meaning Ukraine. Russia and collusion are not expected to be mentioned during this trial and sources say prosecutors have advised witnesses not to say the words from a Katherine potter reporting for ABC news.

