'This would be a big change': Martha Raddatz on Trump's nomination of Pete Hegseth

ABC News' Martha Raddatz discusses President-elect Donald Trump's controversial pick for secretary of defense.

November 15, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live