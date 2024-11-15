Reactions continue after RFK Jr.’s nomination to lead HHS

Dr. Todd Ellerin, chief of infectious disease at South Shore Health, discusses why vaccine development should continue to be protected.

November 15, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live