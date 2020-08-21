13-year-old boy overcoming stutter speaks at DNC 2020

Brayden Harrington, who met former Vice President Joe Biden on the campaign trail and talked to him about his stuttering, spoke during the 2020 Democratic National Convention.
1:54 | 08/21/20

