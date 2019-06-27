Transcript for 1st 2020 Presidential Democratic debate recap

All right guys and we move on to the 22 when he raised a big night in Miami at the first democratic presidential candidate debate. Kicked off tin candidates trying to break out from a crowded field to show who was best position to defeat. President trump in our a lot of that was the right there last night and she joins us now. Mom alana lots of spam this last night what we're being the highlights in your opinion. Yeah your right Kimberly a lot of manic at least three people on that stage and that crowd and had. Them fanning at some point during the evening and actually the Internet had quite a bit of fun and really were in the way that Cory Booker looked at that mark when he merged busted out Hispanic. Internet offers up a lot of fine handheld market expense saying he managed its peak in two different languages but either but in for questions and neither of them. I'm glad for many I think that in mind I like having been paid former I the Boehner had rally into it. Wouldn't that good singers that came off Amy clothing her when she Tug on governor in plea saying. When he was touting his record as the only person the on the stage. Actually done something. To guarantee women their reproductive rights. He's got a looked at him men and took him down an odd thing you know other three women on the stage I think we actually at that point of it. For women the other really good singer that that came off I think. What is what is buying. Might healthy Gabbert actually she became the most Google candidate over the course of the debate last night Atlanta I'll play tonight but I'm buy it let's see we daily with able to how her record. Is serving in Afghanistan and and I think bounce part of the reason why he became the number one most Google candidate there was also a lot of sparring that happened between Leon Castro and Cory Booker over immigration. Bites I don't know that either of that really elevated. One of those candidates over the other. And so yes so I I think health care immigration as you said definitely. Dominated the conversation what do you think we can look forward to tonight ten different candidates what should we be expecting. And more candid I'm gonna be really interest. And seeing how they try to differentiate themselves. From the candidates that that I've debated in that first night one of the major difference is obviously going to be. I didn't right there at the center of it all he wasn't named. Not one in the entire idea of last night's debate I don't think that Bernie Kennard gonna let that one might think differently. I write liner that covering it for us right there in Miami thank you so months.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.