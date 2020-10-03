1st 'manipulated media' Twitter post comes from White House

Dan Scavino, assistant to the president and director of social media at the White House, tweeted an edited clip of Joe Biden, seen speaking at this event.
0:26 | 03/10/20

Transcript for 1st 'manipulated media' Twitter post comes from White House

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

