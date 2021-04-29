In 1st, two women sit behind a president for a speech to Congress

More
Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sat behind Biden, reflecting the first time that two women are in the line of presidential succession.
1:20 | 04/29/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for In 1st, two women sit behind a president for a speech to Congress
Members of congress. I have the high privilege. And SPE. Honored to present shield that president of the United States. Mathieu. We can thank you thank you. Good to be back. Fits in chuckle understand is good to be almost home. Tom Hall. Anyway thank you all madam speaker. Madam vice president. You know. Can damage said no. From this podium. No prizes ever said those words and it's about time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:20","description":"Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sat behind Biden, reflecting the first time that two women are in the line of presidential succession.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"77391335","title":"In 1st, two women sit behind a president for a speech to Congress","url":"/Politics/video/1st-women-sit-president-speech-congress-77391335"}