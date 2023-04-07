2 Democrats ousted by GOP-led House in Tennessee

Reps. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones were expelled from the Tennessee House of Representatives for leading protests calling for gun control in response to The Covenant School shooting in Nashville.

April 7, 2023

