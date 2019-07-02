Transcript for 2018 was among warmest years in history, government scientists say

New report on climate change from both NASA and you know what it reveals the last five years have been the hottest on record. No says the global temperature was nearly one and a half degrees above average last year. The average temperature for the contiguous US was 53 and a half degrees scientists warm climate change is causing more destructive hurricanes. Such as Michael and Ford last year. The city of Key West is trying to save its coral reef by banning some sun screens the city officials say sun screens with certain ingredients are harmful to the reef. Would eventually kill it so they've voted to ban those sunscreens effective January 20/20 one YE approved a ban on some are sunscreens just last year.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.