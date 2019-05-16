Transcript for 2020 candidate Gov. Jay Inslee announces 2nd leg of sweeping climate change plan

Today. I'm announcing my plan for the evergreen economy. A plan to put eight million Americans to work. And not just any job but good paying jobs across the United States of America. And I'm proud to offer it to the American people. This plan is built. On or principal. Number what. It is built on the principles. That Americans always invent the future. We are never shackled. To the past. We are never shackled. To the technologies that centuries ago. We always invent the future. Because it is in our nature. To advance. Create. A bill and that is deep in the American rests. And I Harken back to what John F. Kennedy. Senator Rice University. You know we choose to go to the bird. Not because it's easy and do the other things but because it is art. Because it organizes. And measures the best energy. And innovative talents of Americans. I'm offering evergreen. Economy plan to do that yet again. Callers forward to yet a great national midget. Mission to advance yet a brighter future for America. The second principle. It's pretty simple. We need a full. Complete. 100% mobilization. Of the United States economy. To defeat the climate crisis and put eight million people to work. Look in this case half measures are not good enough. We did not defeat just are half of our enemies in World War II. Another existential threat to our future we defeated all of them. And while people in Iowa. Or seeking high ground from the floods. This week. We cannot have a middle ground proposal. To build a clean energy future we knew you a full throated. Robust. And complete mobilization. Of the United States economy.

