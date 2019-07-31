2020 Democratic candidates Buttigieg, Warren & Klobuchar in their own words.

More
The latest from the campaign trail ahead of their second debate mashup.
23:16 | 07/31/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2020 Democratic candidates Buttigieg, Warren & Klobuchar in their own words.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"23:16","description":"The latest from the campaign trail ahead of their second debate mashup.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"64686433","title":"2020 Democratic candidates Buttigieg, Warren & Klobuchar in their own words.","url":"/Politics/video/2020-democratic-candidates-buttigieg-warren-klobuchar-words-64686433"}