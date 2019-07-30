Transcript for 2020 Democrats' approaches to dealing with gun violence

And welcome back to Detroit this shooting in Gilroy California over the weekend is over another reminder. I just how much gun violence is front and center in this political debate what can be done to prevent it are there plans out there on the democratic side that can be passed quickly and make a difference we'll Chris Brown joins us now she's president of the Brady campaign and leading gun safety group. And has been studying the proposals of this broad democratic shield Chris great to see you. A lot of options on the table right now I'd give us a sense of the spectrum. That these candidates up policy proposals on guns. Range. They range it don't wide variety actually all of the candidates that we'll hear from tonight at some level and embraced. Some aspects of gun violence prevention I think the two candidates running but the strongest platforms. Are both senator Harris. And senator Booker. And they take different approaches senator Harris released a plan that really calls for executive action it says that if congress doesn't take action. To comprehensively. Addressed gun violence prevention and her first ninety days this president. Then at the end of that time she will issue executive orders to address a range of issues from background check expansion. To enforcement of laws you ensuring that things like the boyfriend loophole. That allow unmarried domestic abusers still. Tickets handguns and too many states about a background check she evil take out. You're so what about that. Yeah she's she's been a plot adapter that proposal it certainly a bold one and sets her apart from some of the other candidates you think back. That using executive action to do things like expanding background checks can withstand legal scrutiny and is this something that Brady. Say ever suggested to President Obama to do during his presidency. That's a great question yes we've analyzed. All of these proposals and we support. Everything that is put forward and senator harris' proposal and reducing that would withstand legal scrutiny and there is precedence for this. President Obama actually did take executive action around the issue of gun violence prevention. He issued orders I'll be and the waning days of his presidency. Unfortunately president trump has up and did. Many of those within the first sixty days of him taking office. I think when you have an if you like. She's a lot of heat. Any shares or assets that draw their but he sure has taken a lot of heat from from the gun rights groups of it wanted to ask you about Joseph Biden who served alongside. Our President Obama as you know Obama vigorously. Attacked the NRA faulted them for blocking many of the proposals that you've put on the table I was struck something Joseph Biden said the last debate he said our enemy is the gun manufacturers. Not the NRA. What what did you make of that. I think that Joseph Biden. What he sent I absolutely a 100% degree would look the reality is that the NRA. Does not represent average gun owners in this country they exist. You make more profits for the gun industry and that's exactly what Joseph Biden to the darkness experience knows very well. And during his time in the senate he was a champion for things like the assault weapons ban I'd like to see him go on the stage embrace a more comprehensive approach and describe what he will due to an epidemic of gun violence I haven't seen him do that and I'm anxious to hear from him. You'll see him tomorrow night no doubt that gun violence is likely to come up particularly in the wake of that shooting. I did want to ask you before you let you go Chris about two candidates who have previously had a radiance. With the NRA might surprise some of our democratic viewers as senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York Tim Ryan. Also congressman Tim Ryan also had them previously they both now come out in support of some gun safety measures but. They claim that. Having that edged with the NRA at least previously. Will help them give them an advantage sort tackle the gun violence issue. You think that's fair. Usher I would agree with that statement acting as a gun violence prevention organization what I would say about their records is that. There is always room for people to evolves. Around this issue certainly both candidates now their positions are entirely consistent with wet. Brady supports I think there is no inconsistency. With being an A plus gun violence prevention. Rated candidates. And B and consistently supported by gun owners we saw on the 2018 all action a huge shift. In the House of Representatives with veterans combat veterans running and leaning on a strong gun violence prevention platform people like Jason crown. And I think there's no reason to San. That there's any inconsistency but it's strong on our issue and being supported by a vast majority of the electorate what you own guns are not. Gun violence prevention arguably more front center and a presidential campaign that any time in our history it is a fascinating and important. I debate as we saw particularly in light of that shooting in California over the weekend Chris. Chris Brown president of the ready campaign thanks so much Chris for joining us this afternoon.

