Transcript for Where do the 2020 presidential candidates stand on health care?

Act each of his town halls Vermont senator Bernie Sanders asked the crowd about health care bills. What are people doing in premiums cells we hate roughly about a housing for our insurance and then it's also what month and I hate 600 dollars chest has been. Among them I. 400 dollars a month in premiums opening 12100. Dollars and Oman his proposal for a massive overhaul of the health care system in the United States would be ex pensive for the federal government. His point is that currents and expensive for Americans to thousands of separate plans is an administrator at night now. Generous plan caused the government to automatically provide health insurance to every American not health care just insurance. Instead of patients paying premiums and deductibles people would pay higher taxes. Hospitals and doctors would send all bills to the government. And most private health insurance would be dance. Over the last ten years insurance and medical costs rose twice as fast as wages in the United States hundreds of thousands of families turn to bankruptcy because of medical built. And in 2018. Over 27 million Americans had no insurance at all. Senator Elizabeth Warren is on board at the idea in principle though she proposes gradual steps and taxing employers who already pay some employee premiums Medicare is popular and experts say it has low administrative costs compared to private plant's overall a majority of Democrats are at least somewhat onboard at the idea still many Democrats are firmly against Brian people off their current insurance and he gets a government expansion that's just too big. I don't think that's a bold idea I think it's a bad idea we can do. This without charging people raising 3040 trillion dollars. Several Democrats instead like the possibility of a public option or government run health insurance plans would be available to anyone for purchase ticket version of Medicare. We let you access it if you want to if you prefer to stay on your private plan you can do that too. Not only have Republicans pushed back against the idea of expanding any Medicare options. But their efforts to chip away at the current affordable health care law have put that -- act in front of the courts again. Now president trump has said that he plans to introduce a health care policy proposal of his own as he campaigns for a second turn. But he is not yet done Mary Alice parks ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.