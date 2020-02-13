2020 presidential race by the numbers

More
Three candidates have dropped out this week, and just eight candidates now remain from a field that had a whopping 27 major candidates since the start of 2019.
1:30 | 02/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2020 presidential race by the numbers

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:30","description":"Three candidates have dropped out this week, and just eight candidates now remain from a field that had a whopping 27 major candidates since the start of 2019.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"68948513","title":"2020 presidential race by the numbers","url":"/Politics/video/2020-presidential-race-numbers-68948513"}