Transcript for ‘25th Amendment is of zero risk to me,’ Trump says

Free speech is under assault like never before. The 45 amendment is up zero risk to me. But we'll come back to haunt Joseph Biden and the Biden administration. As the expression goes be careful. What you wish for. The impeachment hoax is a continuation of the greatest and most vicious witch hunt in the history of our country. And is causing tremendous anger and division in pain far greater than most people will ever understand. Which is very dangers for the USA especially at this very tender time. And now I'd like to briefly address the events of last week. Millions of our citizens watched. On Wednesday as a mob stormed the capital and trashed the halls of government. As I have consistently said throughout my administration we believe in respecting. America's history and traditions. Not daring them down. We believe in the rule of law and not in violence rioting. Because of the pandemic horrible horrible. Invisible enemy. And despite our tremendous success. Developing a vaccine years before it was thought. Even Italy you remotely possible and nobody thought it was going to be possible they said it would take five years serve will take seven years all of our scientists were saying. Our advisors and we'll take seven years five years ten years maybe. We did it just like I said we would that we had of that. Years and years before they thought it was possible and without delivering it to states including your state where. Your governor and government are doing a terrific job in getting administered Texas. And Florida is doing great some of my doing great some are doing as well but they have all they can. Handel and we get a two mistresses they needed and even faster. But there calling it a medical miracle and this has been a difficult year in a very difficult election. The pandemic has made it a very very difficult year for our country and virtually every country all over the world. Now is the time for our nation to heal. And it's time for peace in for column. Respect for law enforcement. And the great people within law enforcement so many here is the foundation of the magaw agenda. And we're a nation of law and where a nation of water.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.