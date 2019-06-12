Transcript for 2nd House Judiciary Committee hearing on impeachment set for Monday

Members of congress are gearing up for another major impeachment hearing on Capitol Hill on Monday that's when house investigators. Planned to lay out the entirety of their evidence against president trump is the Judiciary Committee. Begins to draft those articles of impeachment. Today a group of 500. Constitutional scholars from the nation's top law schools. Signed onto an open letter affirming that the standard for impeachment of president trump has been met here's as a segment of what they wrote. They say quote only treason bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors weren't impeachment. But there's overwhelming evidence that president from betrayed his oath of office his conduct is precisely the type of threat toward democracy that the founders feared. When they included the remedy impeachment. In the constitution. So what exactly do Democrats plan to impeach Donald Trump for what are those specific charges. Going to be I put those questions a short time go to house Democrat. Roger Christine Murphy of Illinois and here's what he had to tell us as you know our report was released. Maybe. Last week. Obviously this all the days are trying to blend in today. Get it together but I don't think that everybody's had a chance to read the report is 300 pages. As a basically what are council will do this coming week is essentially explain it you know give some life to it answer questions about it. Obviously be cross examined on it. And explain how the witness testimony the documents. And all the other information we've learned kind of fit together. So you've seen all the facts are of course had a hand in writing that 300 page report. Army as this most of the Judiciary Committee as they begin their process of drafting articles. What you think those articles need to be. Well I had a wanna get ahead of my judiciary. Committee colleagues. But. Broadly speaking we've laid out facts that. Kind of fall into two categories. One that enough facts related to the central allegations that a pressure scheme was in place works from. Tried it. Pressure is a Lynn ski to investigate Trump's political rivals and leveraged his office to do so that's one bucket of facts and then the other. Is essentially the obstruction. Of the inquiry itself so. This White House prevented the defiance Defense Department the State Department the Office of Management and Budget. All the key agencies. Who had information about. Withholding aid to Ukraine and so forth. From releasing. Those documents and preventing a lot of witnesses from testifying that being said. A lot of courageous witnesses did come forward and testify and we saw them they gave compelling indeed riveting testimony. But still there's a lot of information out there that we still don't have access to that would be very significant to the investigation. What happens after these articles are are and as expected passed by the house does your committee the intelligence committee keep investigating the president. And if your cover more information do you send that do you anticipate sending that forward. Four for further consideration to be included. I think the answer is yes the investigation has not concluded. And as additional information comes forward to the extent it's relevant and significant. Tom I think it's incumbent on us to investigate and then supplement our previous report with additional findings.

