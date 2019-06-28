Transcript for Front-runners face attacks on 2nd night of debate

Some Miami in our special coverage here on ABC news not of the first democratic primary debate how intake and night to of this debate doubleheader has just wrapped up and hear their White House reporter. Rachel Scott there were a lot of breakout moments huge emotional moments Rachel since supply. Then there as well I'll lot of winners and losers to pick tonight and over this tour nine historic two night event. The first time ever we've seen so many candidates in the democratic primary debate. The hour raises health care Donald Trump all major issues that were the focus tonight they captivated that stage tonight and we're talked about so. Lots to bring down here couldn't measure did. Catch the whole debate we're gonna have headlines for you coming out some great analysis but first you want to start with some. Hot takes who were the winners and the losers tonight we know our friends at 538 right now are busy crunching those numbers doing their polling much more on that to com. But we have with us someone who is in the debate. Rumor around that renteria who is democratic strategist with the political director for Hillary Clinton's campaign is here what was it like and there are an item at. A lot of energy analyst. Our energy tonight and you certainly saw it start off pretty quickly. And they. And the real crown was engaged the entire time as well so people are shifted in their seats. If you had geeky name aid number one winner in the debate tonight ever ask about that and you who would you say. Senator Harry snowed out and even that's not a prosecutor. Calm and be a prosecutor. And have just lean in an all kinds of ways and she sure did she broke up what she called a food fight. And among the men network like you both sides of her as there were some arguing proposals destruct guys. By how the president and former vice president Joseph Biden. Was forced to play defense tonight I couldn't give him sort of a middle ground grade and all this I think he he struggled he was. That we're looking on from the times and looted the Obama our record in in Bernie Sanders as well I was playing defense and some his policies. Yeah and I think this is the point rate and mean today and tonight with the generational divide that you saw and they want it you know younger candidates were asking them to pass that torch into when you have order candidates on the speeds they are forced to defend. Years decades long earth. I'm and you saw that tonight you saw senator Sanders doings on the former vice president delivering a fitting they're defending Yossi. It was there a clear loser tonight Amanda we can you say was you say someone who came into this may be worse off than. Perhaps they started in this debate nonsense I think people are gonna take a look at this debate in every single campaigns gonna really think about it particularly those candidates have a record. Because what you saw tonight is people came with their research on past votes and they came in hard surprise some people about their knowledge they had a new and lenient and away. So I gotta tell you anyone that's had birds are going to be looked in the night with all that ends there. Where I think a 146. Years combined a political experience on that states have met to. That's a lot of political record to take you we're gonna get into some of the substance of what happened in tonight's debate. I coming up and take over a closer look at those winners and losers but first I want to go to our reporter Avery Harper's she said the spin room floor here. Where the candidates will come out to defend their performance talking of their performance Avery great to see it now there's one person we've learned was not gonna come to the spin room tonight tell us about it. Yep that's Joseph Biden Joseph Biden will not be coming to the Spinner and just I spoke with the campaign officials to see if those plans are still in most in. And he's still not going to be here Babylon a show you exactly what's going on here. I can see a lot of those that Arab journalists who are here they are all lining up everyone's eyes are focused on that door that's in the distance conceit. Green exit sign. Our right above it because that is where all of those candidates are born to make their way into the statement I do my take you over here. Out to show you little bit of what's going on on the rest of the floor here you can see almost candidates. I'll almost campaigns they have their signs here. And that's where Howell all those journalists know exactly. We are those candidates and their campaigns aren't. Again almost a folks are going to be trying to frame their candidate asking winner of the debate. I any gas that were made on stage. Those people are going to be deflecting. Those questions from reporters and so lots of candidates that we're looking forward to seeing tonight namely Connolly here's a lot of I'm passionate responses from her tonight on the debate Steve so we'll be here. On the debates. While on the spin room floor to get you all those moment. I think there have been back to you guys. All right we're excited to see them we know you're going to be getting that microphone in there every asking those tough questions and we should say. Guys that it takes the candidates a little while to get over here you raced over pretty quickly but the debate venue is actually few hundred yards out on the other side of this complex hostile quick rocker round. Shall we the debate feel tonight let's first put up for folks who was on the stage where they position where position we talked a lot about the three. Ops polling front runners if you will were in the middle Joseph Biden former vice president Bernie Sanders of course there BP booted sheds. But all the way out to the wings we had aired swallow Marianne Williamson lets are with her she's a new age author. Is she should've and then introduced herself to the country tonight and she was forceful. She was and his started how were you the crowd really want to listen tours they give our a couple of cheers here and there towards the end it was a little bit off. I think that's probably what I think about it but. Really the crowd was quite get tested in quiet in listening to remove openly. She would did. Tapped into that emotion around the immigration debate right now she accused the trump administration of state sponsored child abuse. I'm very passionate about it but again this is an issue. Many different campaign is essentially celebrating that's right now and and immediately because of how these can and answer on the issue of health care providing health care to undocumented immigrants. This is something that the term campaigns is going to use for their advantage when it comes to getting people to vote for our. And let's move down the line John Hickenlooper the former governor of Colorado was next he was one of these guys and added we saw. The past few days declared themselves the truth tellers it all of this pushing back ganging up with some of the other moderates against Bernie Sanders he. Quiet today though he was a little bit back from you is my eight just didn't quite have the leaning in and the way that I song California you can. Today little quieter for me. All right we had Andrew Yang next to him tonight he was. Meanwhile onstage as he did. Didn't Wear a tie pushing net thousand dollar. I guaranteed salary for all Americans which was greeted with some skepticism. By the anchors people we judge is someone who really had a moment tonight his first. Big debate some of that speaks five languages someone has seven years of executive experience what did you think about his. Performance and and that. It's very his sincerity around the policing issue really did come out he knew who's gonna have that moment and I shooting an unarmed black man Brett really kept. Engulf this camera and people were wondering is that the is that it mayor Pete and tonight he actually showed real sincerity in a way to have that kind of discussion. And I have to say the religious hypocrisy statement that he made was incredibly powerful in the room. And what a contrast with the man next here Rachel Joseph Biden someone that the truck team. Sees as perhaps their biggest threat than the former us president was somewhat reserved tonight his team told us at a time. They were gonna let Joseph be Joseph. I'm a consumer cautious little bit tentative even cutting himself off at points there in response. The former vice president was on the fact that I inning and Amy he was hit hard on his record and that and he was trying to defended trying to back it up but again is that they candidate next to him more. Calling him out on race to please comment that he made in the capital coming out on health care cell. He was certainly on the defense. And Bernie Sanders fronts and are always a big presence on the stage Amanda. We were wondering how hard on the attack he's gonna go to the defense. On his policy has that he was. I'd say to give him maybe he's sort of a toss up heat heat the heat he still burning. I ivory was a little bit of a tossup and it and again I'm and one of the questions and burning is what's new right. And this huge advantage that his supporters and is he talking about things in a different ways of style changing our examples changing I didn't think he brought anything new and in fact was a little bit more reserves. The normal duty change any minds we shall see he leaves here may be unharmed and we've said already at the top of the show here the woman of the night is convoy Harris the senator. From California she came out. Oh tallying these little what I would call mother moments. Rachel that this moment she's she painted a picture of a. Young mom outside an emergency room with her hand on her fevers child's forehead seeking medical care very poignant. Touches to her case tonight add them. It happened when a prosecutor is on the debate stage she commanded the room tonight she took advantage of those moments he painted a picture her campaign got a background even leading boat the third. As a child when she calling out those moments so. Again a very very powerful moment and colorful and turns into night. And one word for Houston July brands performance the senator from New York next to her she she was leaning ended and the Internet are and that's your words okay. She was clean and then she was said and she seemed to come and try to bring both sides together here in general and an action and bringing it together she again it will cannot women's. Boys and she certainly was on brand and it was neat to see those women really for the first time so many women on these debates ages these past two nights. Which is really have been a marker for this today we've talked about Michael Bennett the young. A senator from Colorado to per left he was certainly in their swing in some punches tonight hello Eric Small while the other man tonight young. Congressman from California who coined this phrase guys tonight. Take back the torch. If he did and he started out very early saying we're gonna we're gonna move this thing. Faster it's going to be energetic and we're gonna get into it nightfall again. Aligned with moving the torch yeah I think my reading 51 he was going with that line at the rattling off as well everybody was looking you cant we're in agreement at and you don't think it's. We think we're time around. Food and I think Joseph Biden by the. That he's not giving up the torch Shirley was emblematic of this cultural divide. Let's take a look now at Michael Bennett the powerful car senator on the floor right now was talking about his debate performance tonight. That has changed. Anything. I wouldn't say that I think actually spending time in. In Iowa New Hampshire and South Carolina. What I'm hearing from people was the same thing that I'm hearing from people in Colorado Democrat which is a dish they don't want to play in the takes their health insurance away. They want to have universal coverage. They want to have choice. There by the way they're often. At and that's what in the so I think the people. That formed the base of the Democratic Party are are not in the same position as some of the people that are represented news that the plan. And I'm guessing over. Cue the what's going order right now he and. Well I think it's an accurate there isn't what I said was. That she had been separated from repair and that affected her whole life that's. My question and people about a have to pay any premiums. And the not have to pay and the deductibles and they're gonna have to pay any co payments and frankly I think the time is long overdue. For the United States to join every other country and say healthcare is the white with the will walk his wit about the middle class. People won't be paying the answer is yes but people will be paid less why help Pitt. And his Indy Oval Office wants. Undivided democratic socialist in the Oval Office well we've got cannot tell you what we all got her judo and upon whoever we have an open. What we all gonna and its corporate socialist and one of the points I think got a chance to answer today. Is that right now we have been many words as socialist society what do you think the bailout of Wall Street was about. Trillions of dollars what's so dishonest people who nearly destroyed the economy. What do you think we're doing right now terms of the fossil fuel industry hundreds of billions of calls and subsidies. And end tax breaks and just like I believe that may be. I don't remember what the puck along with the king junior so. And what he said is we have socialism for the rich but rugged. Free enterprise capitalism. For the poor and yeah. Join. Jonathan how many apple finally candidate and I can still be cool to them and. Parties see senator Bernie Sanders there defending his performance tonight and before we let you go on the anniversary what does this whole. Primary debate season go from here what's next for this rocket's field of twenty plus candidates well airlines can and really take a look at what they did tonight. They're earnest you're a start to see differing. Different differentiation actually on the trail now because the door has opened up to start to differentiate yourself and people now are knowing all the different candidates. So you are gonna see a few more punches out. I'm not open the floodgates to. Contrast some touches thank you so much Amanda renteria democratic strategist former political director for Hillary Clinton thanks so much for joining us can't we will see out there good luck tomorrow in Nevada.

