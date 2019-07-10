Transcript for 2nd whistleblower comes forward

Right so why your here as you know other fast moving news out of Washington DC over the weekend that we heard from Marx date news. The attorney representing the whistle blower that triggered the impeachment inquiry. And he told ABC now news that he's now representing a second whistle blower and he told that's our George Stephanopoulos so I just once you walk us through how we got here to from the first one all the way to the second one. Yeah and the difference here is that this second whistle blower says they have firsthand knowledge of the president's phone call with the president of Ukraine and the deet tails surrounding that begins. That is important to give the president for the last week and a half has been. Trying to strike at the credibility of the first whistle blower by saying they had second or third hand information they were not directly involved in that phone call or anything surrounding it. And that the whistle blowers complaint the first one with inaccurate a total work of fiction. It's a little bit more difficult to say that now if as this whistle blower and his attorney claim that this person has firsthand knowledge there now for the White House though Kimberly they say. Nothing changes there is no more there there than there was last week. Seven congress and the white house Press Secretary still insisting the president did nothing wrong. All right so I guess the obvious question is what happens next is is a lot to follow its moving fast. Yeah I keep your eyes on Capitol Hill will see the US ambassador to the EU going up for a deposition tomorrow. He was one of the people that were involved in this text messages released last week. I had to talk about Ukraine US policy ought to see on Friday the former US ambassador to Ukraine with pushed out by the president in the trump administration. Begin the unit like the job she was doing there she is he's been dark we haven't heard anything from her in the last couple of weeks she's also expected to go before lawmakers on Friday. All right Karen Travers right there at the White House thank you so much for the updates.

