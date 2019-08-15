36 cases invoke 'Trump' in connection to violence

A nationwide review conducted by ABC News has identified at least 36 criminal cases where Trump was invoked in direct connection with violent acts, threats of violence or allegations of assault.
0:24 | 08/15/19

Transcript for 36 cases invoke 'Trump' in connection to violence
And president rob has disputed claims that his inflammatory language is leading to violence. But there are dozens of examples showing an apparently got nationwide review conducted by ABC news has identified at least 36 criminal cases. But the president was invoked and direct connection with violent acts threats of violence our allegations of assault. In most of the incidents the suspects are white men and the victims are minorities.

