4 states holding presidential primaries Tuesday

New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Wisconsin are holding their presidential primaries Tuesday. ABC News' Averi Harper says she's looking out for how many "Uncommitted" Democratic votes there are.

April 2, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live