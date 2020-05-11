Transcript for 450,000 ballots left to count in Arizona

Green Katie how to nap is secretary of state affairs undersecretary house thanks for gurneys again today I think as we need a few hours ago. I had this morning on Good Morning America thanks for coming back what's the latest on where things stand in Arizona. Apple in terms of numbers and let's take we're about 4151000. Accounts state language are welcome that is obviously America but county just under 300000 America but Carney and and what we can school. But I America the county election officials in that they anticipate. Counting them both of those all of those that meet early ballots that still are a teacher very high. Buying this weekend's. So I think he does apple have sent them export grim picture where things stand here in air Tenet Smart. So that that that's tomorrow what what do what do what can we be expecting tonight Gregory you're saying you're going to be releasing more results. Later this evening. Yet near coming Henne has told that their tiny you. They hear. Daily tabulation totals every day at 7 PM so that he your time and still that's when we'll see and that's you know they got the ten election results here. OK and I know you've we were just talking about these demonstrations he's seen some polling sites in Arizona. How big of a concern is that. Well we're certainly concerned for everyone's safety and that we're talking about election workers he'll. Have been working around the clock hit me sure they're doing their job in counting every vote. And what'd you know what these protesters are asking for certain really not sure when there's an accomplished these are actually creating and district. And seeing from these tumors deli there's every which is what their what they're good Nancy has it affected the mood inside the rooms at all. You know I think that these folks aren't just really he focused on getting their job dining that there. Everyone talks is a setback me everybody was safe but they hammered with the sheriff's office T ensure that that keynote appearance. Nothing happened to any of the employees. So I think. They're just really when he steel plant being notice that everybody is waiting on Arizona and they're likely to get. And this is a nonpartisan process. Yeah absolutely. Secretary thanks for joining us today. Talking Imus like you go you. Up to the border in Arizona and can give us a sense of where these votes are coming. Yeah what you a sense of what's happening miracle but county because this is the largest county it includes Phoenix it includes mesa air Cooper really is America writ small because you had the big city with a small city you have rated G a former you have diversity of Latino voters but this is the big headline George Joseph Biden's on top in miracle accounted for years ago. President trump was on top. And that's for we just heard from secretary Hobbs that more than 250000. Votes are still outstanding. The other big part of Arizona. Is Pima County there are also outstanding votes there and Joseph Biden. Is performing higher than Hillary Clinton was four years ago so these are all good trend lines and one more want to show you George we talk about the early vote. And we look at. Arizona with the trend line is right now Joseph Biden's on top they're scene of three major data points better showing Arizona is still in Joseph Biden's favor. I gotta tell you in the rule parts of the state. Donald Trump would be talking about it he's been able to build his base as. Well as bodies being able to build his base the rural vote is still coming out for Donald Trump and a big way his numbers are very similar especially. In canal county which is sandwiched in between mirror cope up. And Tucson. He's performing a little lower but he is where he needs to be sort wrapped wait and see 69000. Vote difference around there still more than 400000 ballots so there's still lot of bowed out there. You're okay town things discriminates over and in daily for several times now that the term strategy really does hinge. Time overtaking Joseph Biden in Arizona from inside. They're camp how realistic at this point. It's possible given a certain set of assumptions what's weird about Arizona's second most Casey a male votes that are very democratic. In Arizona the votes had arrived early in the mail we're very democratic also the ones that are are arrived late Anna being counted now former GOP problem. Coke truck passed with a ready most about seventeen or eighteen points we have to it would not sure there are different. Categories of ballots Roosevelt or dropped off on Election Day which may not be is Republican so proud. Can we Arizona put every assumption that you make is right. It's a plausible story what I bet on it probably not. But you know it's it's a theory of the case at least that if he came in exactly as it came in early this morning late last night is that enough to do. Never be a recount territory it's exactly I mean truck need to win nineties both about eighteen points or about. Trouble plus seventeen so would be really to to a recount threshold okay wood Johnson in Arizona anything new out there. We'll Georgia's one point to a couple things that both Ney today and Tom pointed to there cubic crowning. Democrats are focusing on Pima County right now because that traditionally leans to the left Tucson another another big urban area there. They're hoping that some of the outstanding ballots from Pima County will help bolster Joseph Biden. In a way that Donald Trump can't catch up at the same time I think Democrats are a little surprise. At a how well Donald Trump is performing with some of these absentee ballots here in Maricopa accounting. Com I think that he's been over performing what a lot of Democrats estimated he would and again the trunk campaign said they knew this would happen. Based on people who dropped off their ballots on Election Day so really is unknown. Which way this thing could go I also want to bring up another scenario that we really haven't talked about much of that is the senate race here in Arizona. Democrat mark Kelly the astronaut the husband of Gabby Giffords who as we know away shot nearly killed back in 2011. Is now leaving Martha makes Sally the republic canned and he is actually outperforming Joseph Biden. So raises the possibility. But split ticket situation here in Arizona where you could have of Donald Trump could catch up. And win the state the Republican mayor and then a democratic senator. And if you just take a step back here. Back in 2011. People split the ticket multiple times more than a 150000. People voted for the Republican governor and then voted for the democratic senator cure since cinema. We actually spoke to an independent voter who voted for Obama. And then is voting for Donald Trump and also mark Kelly. So there's that independent spirit here that is difficult to predict. 13 of the voters in Arizona are independents I think that's why there is some anxiety on both sides because people really don't know what's going to happen it could take days to count.

