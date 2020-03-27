Transcript for 552,000 coronavirus tests have been performed in the US

Pleased to report the testing is available in all fifty states. And in partnership with commercial labs across America this morning we received word that 500 M. 52000. Tests have been performed. And completed. All across the United States we want to thank the American Hospital Association. And hospitals across the country that are just now beginning to work in a fulsome way. The results of those tests and when the president signs a law tomorrow actually be required by law. But as doctor Burks and doctor throughout she have explained many times this podium it's so important. That any hospital or any lab that's doing testing report back to the CDC in FEMA so we have full visibility. And to provide the president. With the very best counsel. Good news today on testing Abbott Laboratories submitted to the FDA today. A a request for approval of a point of care test. This will be the kind of tests where you can go to your doctor. You can get the test done there at your doctor and have the results in no more than fifteen minutes. Doctor Steve Hahn will be here tomorrow talked about progress in evaluating Abbott Laboratories.

