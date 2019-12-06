9/11 compensation bill moves to the House

The House Judiciary Committee advanced a proposal to fully and permanently fund a program to help support the health care needs of thousands Sept. 11th attack survivors and first responders.
0:27 | 06/12/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for 9/11 compensation bill moves to the House
He House Judiciary Committee has unanimously passed a bill to extend the funding for the September 11 victims compensation fund. Funding now available to 29 B the measure will now head of the full house for a vote and then the senate this comes less than a day after comedian Jon Stewart made an emotional appeal to lawmakers to fund the program. A tearful Stewart also blasted congress saying it is shameful that they have failed. Not to not make the health and well being of 9/11 first responders a priority.

