Transcript for 9/11 compensation bill moves to the House

He House Judiciary Committee has unanimously passed a bill to extend the funding for the September 11 victims compensation fund. Funding now available to 29 B the measure will now head of the full house for a vote and then the senate this comes less than a day after comedian Jon Stewart made an emotional appeal to lawmakers to fund the program. A tearful Stewart also blasted congress saying it is shameful that they have failed. Not to not make the health and well being of 9/11 first responders a priority.

