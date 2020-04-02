Transcript for ABC Debate | Friday night at 8PM EST

C Friday February 7 live the first debate after Iowa and the last debate went before you. It's the time is now and the sticks around on which Democrats bolted to the stage who will emerge and who will fix this man in the 21 election. February 7 live at eastern 7 central 5 Pacific just days before New Hampshire votes on. And he seems line.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.