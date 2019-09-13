Now Playing: Trump visits Baltimore, will tune into the Democratic Debate

Now Playing: Top 10 candidates take the stage for the Democratic Debate in Houston

Now Playing: Democratic candidates debate: Gun reform

Now Playing: Democratic candidates debate: Addressing country's racism

Now Playing: Democratic candidates debate: How to budget health care

Now Playing: Democratic candidates debate: Opening statements

Now Playing: ABC News' Democratic debate kicks off

Now Playing: 2020 Democratic candidates take the stage at debate

Now Playing: More on the missing mother of 5 in Connecticut

Now Playing: Emergency landing due to spilled coffee

Now Playing: Hot air balloon scare in Nevada

Now Playing: New development on horrific boat fire in California

Now Playing: Fugitive couple apprehended!

Now Playing: Mom acquitted after prosecutors say she killed, buried her newborn days after prom

Now Playing: Tornado watch in 3 US states

Now Playing: Plane crashes in the middle of a highway

Now Playing: Professor indicted for taking $200K in grant funds

Now Playing: Hate crime charges for man who attacked Jewish man

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: James McAvoy had nightmares while prepping for 'IT Chapter Two'