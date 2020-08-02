ABC News Democratic Debate: Moments that mattered

More
Tom Steyer, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Andrew Yang took the stage in New Hampshire.
3:51 | 02/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Democratic Debate: Moments that mattered

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:51","description":"Tom Steyer, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Andrew Yang took the stage in New Hampshire. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"68843304","title":"ABC News Democratic Debate: Moments that mattered","url":"/Politics/video/abc-news-democratic-debate-moments-mattered-68843304"}