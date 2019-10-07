Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
ABC news will host this year's third democratic presidential primary debate that'll take place in Houston over two night September 12. And thirteenth to qualify for the debate candidates will have to meet polling and fund raising threshold set by the Democratic National Committee. Details on a debate's format will be announced at a later date.
