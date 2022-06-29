ABC News Live: Democrats defending narrow majorities in Congress

Plus, parts of Florida are preparing for a possible hurricane as Tropical Storm Nicole strengthens, and one lucky Powerball winner is waking up a billionaire in Altadena, California.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live