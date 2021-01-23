Now Playing: Senator says impeachment trial delay is ‘appropriate’

Now Playing: Ski and snowboard season in a pandemic

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Jan. 22, 2021

Now Playing: It’s Not Too Late: How outdoor heaters affect the environment

Now Playing: By the Numbers: Remembering Hank Aaron

Now Playing: Biden’s bold economic plan

Now Playing: Decorated NBC newsman Tom Brokaw retires

Now Playing: Extremely cold weather expected heading into weekend

Now Playing: Baseball legend Hank Aaron dies at 86

Now Playing: Arizona sees staggering number of pediatric COVID-19 cases

Now Playing: Outrage after National Guard troops unexpectedly forced out of the Capitol

Now Playing: Biden’s agenda clashes with looming impeachment trial

Now Playing: Highly contagious UK COVID-19 variant could be more deadly

Now Playing: Sen. Chuck Schumer announces Trump Impeachment trial

Now Playing: The Breakdown: President Biden's efforts to boost the economy

Now Playing: Olivia Jade returns back to YouTube after a yearlong hiatus

Now Playing: President Biden’s immigration plan