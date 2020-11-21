ABC News Live Prime: Friday, November 20, 2020

More
Sen. Blackburn: ‘Now is the time’ for Trump to present evidence of fraud; Businesses crumbling amid pandemic; UNICEF celebrates World Children’s Day
50:25 | 11/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Friday, November 20, 2020

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"50:25","description":"Sen. Blackburn: ‘Now is the time’ for Trump to present evidence of fraud; Businesses crumbling amid pandemic; UNICEF celebrates World Children’s Day","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"74330051","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Friday, November 20, 2020","url":"/Politics/video/abc-news-live-prime-friday-november-20-2020-74330051"}