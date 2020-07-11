Democratic candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock, who is headed for a runoff election, speaks on the need for Americans to come together. “We are all we have," he said.

ABC News’ Ian Pannell reports on how the world views the U.S. four years after the last presidential election, and what foreign policy changes can be expected if Joe Biden wins the White House.

Tom Bossert: We took our 'eyes off the ball' on COVID during election

Former Homeland Security Advisor Tom Bossert speaks with Linsey Davis about the alarming spread of COVID-19 and the challenges the next president will face.