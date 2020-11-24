Now Playing: Your Voice: Thanksgiving gatherings

Now Playing: Food banks prepare to feed many during the holidays amid COVID-19

Now Playing: Urgent search for crew of Massachusetts fishing boat

Now Playing: General Motors issues major recall on pickup trucks and SUVs

Now Playing: Potential third COVID-19 vaccine shows promising early results

Now Playing: Millions of people traveling for Thanksgiving despite official warnings

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Nov. 23, 2020

Now Playing: By the Numbers: Race for the COVID-19 vaccine

Now Playing: Dr. Todd Ellerin: Best to ‘keep Thanksgiving within own household’

Now Playing: The Breakdown - COVID-19 cases surge as Thanksgiving approaches

Now Playing: COVID-19 emergency across the US

Now Playing: President-elect Joe Biden to make cabinet picks

Now Playing: Hunger amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Now Playing: The state of the economy

Now Playing: How were Pfizer and Moderna able to develop a COVID-19 vaccine so quickly?

Now Playing: Georgia congresswoman-elect on filling John Lewis’ seat

Now Playing: 3rd potential COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough