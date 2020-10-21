Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Farmers fighting locus the overwhelming situation in East Africa worsened threatening a part of the world already dealing with intense deadly starvation in some places. The UN's food and agriculture organization issuing a new morning. The call for aid amid the worst extended infestation in a quarter of a century. She lead to Election Day and two nights from the debate president trumpeted Joseph Biden set for a showdown when the American people hear anything of substance. New rule about looting microphones as more than 35 million ballots have already been cast nationwide. The stretched thin the latest on the cold inserts and those cities like El Paso reporting that dealing record tying pieces. The struggling to get a handle on the virus doctors and nurses overwhelmed by the patients' health officials sound the alarm. Coakley has really serious. This have been added that it has so it's not something to be taken lightly. Controversial challenge trials in which volunteers will be intentionally infected with the virus. Were police officers involved in the killing of Rihanna Taylor breaks his silence this is the judges now allowing grand jury members to speak publicly. The attorney general not appealing the decision. She leaves just commanding general in charge him. Europe and Africa fired accused of using a racial slur. And diversity. In stents. Cooper a former astronaut about the need for better representation. In science and space beach concerns. Good evening everyone I'm Lindsey Davis thanks so much for streaming news while our countries certainly. Guided on how a lot of issues many historians national security officials political pundits both the Biden and child campaigns all agree. That we are just two weeks away from. The president is continuing his flurry of campaign events in this final sprint tonight rallying his supporters in Erie Pennsylvania they want Joseph Biden is off the trail preparing for the final presidential debate just two days away now with a muted it might rule in effect. Early voting is well under way more than 35 million have already cast their ballots today in person voting kicked off in Wisconsin our chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl. Leads us off. President trump takes his battle ground blitz to Pennsylvania tonight. The campaign had announced the First Lady would be going to and what would've been her first public appearance since getting sick with Covert nineteen. But today she canceled citing a lingering cough. A close to home reminder for the president that the pandemic isn't going away no matter what he says about it. People are endemic to house. You know that their pandemic doubt. Cases of Kobe nineteen are skyrocketing. Now more than 220000. American deaths. On Fox News the president was asked about his plan to deal with it. What is the poor and to live whiff to it while steadily staying safe from it. Well we are living with it away having B vaccines coming out very soon wither without the vaccines were rounding return. A day after calling some of his own medical advisors idiots the president tone down his attacks on doctor found cheek. But only a little. He's a nice guy the only thing they say is. He's a little bit sometimes not a team player. In a radio interview doctor found she brushed off the criticism it's like in the godfather not the personal strictly business as far as and a shift you know. I just want to do my job. And take care of the people of this country that's all I wanna do it today doctor felt she got words of support from his immediate boss NIH director Francis Collins. Who called heartbreaking that doctor Farrell chief has received death threats and that the simple act of wearing a mask has become politicized. Turning. And she clear how much are we are. All. About helping our neighbors signs of the ongoing pandemic are everywhere. Here of polling site in Benton county Arkansas is sprayed with disinfectant. But it hasn't stopped people from turning out in record numbers today long lines of voters in Green Bay. On the first day of early voting in Wisconsin. Vice President Biden was off the campaign trail today as he prepares for Thursday's debate. In an effort to limit the kind of in eruptions that dominated the last debate this time the microphones will be muted. At least some of the time wondered is not the candidates turn to answer questions. Jonathan Karl joins us now John it's exactly how this meeting of the microphones we'll work who controls it and also how the president is responding. Well first of all there won't actually be a mute button controlled by the moderator what's gonna happen here is. The question is first posed to a candidate. There'll be two minutes of on interrupted time to respond when the other candidates microphone we'll be turned off again not by the moderator. But by somebody in the production staff in the control room. After that initial two minute answer though. There'll be ninety seconds of back and forth when both candidates we'll actually have their microphones on so still plenty of opportunity for some of that back and forth. We'll see how intense it gets as far as what the president thinks he's not happy about it he was complaining about an even before. They announced the specifics of this new role for the trump campaign is also made it perfectly clear the president will be there Thursday night. In Nashville to debate Joseph Biden in the Biden campaign has said. The Vice President Biden will be there as well. So meanwhile Washington still deadlocked over those economic stimulus talk speaker Pelosi had initially set today is a deadline to get a deal done but it sounds like that's no Lawler Jason what's the latest there. Sliding deadline. Lindsay which would which happens a lot in Washington. Five negotiations are still on frankly. It did did did did sides are all pretty far apart because really not two sides are there actually three sides you've got right now the negotiations are between the administration. And speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi and house Democrats. And they are about 400 billion dollars or so apart. But then you have even if they come to an agreement the senate Republicans have made it clear they don't want anything anywhere near that expensive so even if somewhat miraculously get an agreement between the White House and the speaker of the house. You've got to somehow get that senate Republicans are involved and time is very much running out in terms of getting a deal before the election. Jonathan Karl from the nation's capital John thanks so much thanks Lindsay. Corona virus hospitalizations are now on the rise in 42 states nearly one million new cases confirmed in this country just since the beginning of October. There's no sense of despair sitting in for many in cities like El Paso, Texas where the situation is getting worse our chief national correspondent Mac government has this report. Christopher Lu on calls himself an eight last responders. Burglary. News ever since the out of control cope with surging El Paso began a sad but steady procession of bodies. He's been delivered to his funeral home a grim job in the greenest of times I. With hospital restrictions keeping families from being with their loved ones in the hospital it is now to people like glue hunt to facilitate. A final goodbye. This needs of some type of clothes usually you know. Specific and see their loved one last time before we do cremation and before we knew where you. Meet funeral home industry here has had to accommodate that influx. And Duhon has done his best it try to maintain the dignity of the dead as they await their last rites. So good this whole refrigerator it's been fooled before his home home bombs were within salute that we're sort of and part of our music or. He uses his. And we saw when you do something. And he's not the only ones to trust this city funeral homes are transforming communities in anticipation of receiving even more Covert victims now we've got. Converted. This child born to a cooler. And small carry a burden to base caskets. As space that once housed in rows of pews and prayer. Has now been converted to hold. Up to eighty bunnies we never thought that we would have to obviously expand. We'll hear. El Paso was known for being the safest city in America but the virus here hitting the city look at tidal wave and these past two weeks shown it is far from C from co lead the city seeing eight. 500%. Spike in cases. Create a situation of course because we've never seen numbers like this before we have vulnerable community. Because we have a lot of individuals they can't underlying medical. Hundreds of officials now describing the situation is out of control its spread of covic uncontrollable. And at the icu from the university medical center in El Paso there is a rush to save the living. He has inner city district and you know what I gotta take care of these people that doesn't mean we have had in the community built a simple until recently had feared relatively well with its handling of Kobe cases. Today it's a different story doesn't get any easier dealing with these patients who are feeling the sickest you've ever seen. Honestly I wish I could tell you it gets easier but now it doesn't you weren't used to see so many people die. Now of course I'm making you know where human. Emotions get to us. The city's mayor leading the search on young people and calls to teach people are tired of it I think especially that millennial generation from. From the 29 do. From the twenty to 39 year old I think they just they're just flat out. Frustrated and tired. Nationwide cases arising an average of 15%. Each week and one in five U was hospitals are now reporting. More than 80% of their icu beds filled. That's higher than at any point during the pandemic so far and hire cases inevitably lead to more deaths and the human told. He's always personal the folks at the purchase funeral home have dealt with hundreds of deaths over the past year but one was particularly painful. In close. Mr. Harrison Johnson he passed away he was welcome home also bishop and pasture. Curable believe it's been tough for everyone in our team. Harrison Johnson was a beloved pastor was also a funeral home director at the purchase funeral home it was his sweet voice that often filled a chapel. It has now been converted into cooler the man who spent decades comforting that the read fought Kobe complications for four months. Finally succumbing to Kobe to last Thursday. We need. Finally what's more time for mastering and then coming back into the general business and been you know director stuff like that that was just something he. At the yen to keep it lost the ability to talk. But not the ability to communicate. He was now than that but he was saying I love you too you know and the mood okay you know so we're just waiting for that next morning. But for the big man with the even bigger smile. Tomorrow never came. But the smile never came. Powerful words ever Mac gotten in. He joins us now in El Paso and I'm missing that it's a community this very much connected to Mexico and New Mexico how does a travel between communities in countries affect the situation there. Cool initially during the pandemic travel from Mexico apparently. Was one of the things that really set off. Kobe here on this side of the Bor who. Porter of Juarez is just a couple of miles away from where we are right now and it's not that there was so much more Covert on the other side it's that there are. Dual citizens and Americans living on the Mexican side of the border. Came here for better and better medical care bombed they are trying to curtail travel as much as possible at this point obviously commerce is so important so there's. A limit to that. But is certainly something on the radar. A city county and state officials here. And that you've of course been covering this since March going from hot spot to hot spot is there anything you're seeing right now that makes this particular moment feel different. And the scale of it Lindsay you know we're out here earlier you can see this that ten. That housed testing site behind me there wrapping up now but there must have been a thousand cars here the line was probably a mile long Tom Fulton last week there was a 500%. Increase. Over the previous two weeks eating Kobe case it's we're just at the hospital where com a nurse and he saw in the piece and it was weeping because she tries to give that human touch with her patients but there are so many of them in the people in her ward right now Lindsey. Twenty year old thirty year old forty year old fifth year olds and an eighty year old. Young people people our age and it is hitting home in those doctors and nurses here in communities like El Paso all the way and in the heart of America who live in these communities so they too are susceptible and once they start to go down it is going to be extremely dangerous. An extremely scary in places like this twenty. Really impacting all walks of life all ages smack gunman thanks so much for your reporting. And for more on the corona virus we bring in doctor Richard best or former acting director of the CDC president and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and our former chief health and medical editor here at ABC always good to have you on doctor V. Due to be here Lindsay. So when you CDC report out today found that this year between January and October the US saw nearly 300000. More deaths than we typically expect and that. Two out of three. Of those deaths were from cope in 196 foot significance of this and could it mean that we've actually been under counting Kobe deaths. Yet this is a really important study because. You know early on before there was adequate testing available around the around the country people were getting sick from co written people were. We're being hospitalized and people were dying from this infection Indian edition. Hospitals were filling up in people with other problems people who were having chest pain might be having a heart attack a might be having trouble getting in getting care so with this it will with the CDC sound in this study. Was that nearly 300000. People died in excess of what was he last year during the singing a time period. Two thirds of those were attributed to Kobe directly it may be dead did that Thursday that they weren't linked directly to Kobe. Many of them work code but weren't tested but a lot of the more probably people who had conditions in couldn't get the care that they need. Makes sense Aaron we know that older people blacks and Latinos have been especially hard hit by the pandemic but surprisingly. Today's report found that the so called excess death rate is highest among people between the ages of 25 to 44 up finals 27%. What does this mean. Well if I wouldn't over interpret that this is a group. Your young adults. And so while the percentage increase was was the highest the actual number of increased deaths. I'm is not higher than it is in some of the other groups the point you made though that this is more evidence here that it that blacks Latinos are being hit. An incredibly hard by this pandemic and and currently. The needs of communities there are not being met because the inaction of congress. And another CDC report out today found that hospitalized covered nineteen patients are five times more likely to die than those hospitalized with the flu and it covered nineteen patients are at risk of developing. Seventeen. Different medical complications such as heart inflammation blood clots in the liver failure. How serious is this finding and what do you think it should mean for public policy. Well I I hope what it means for public perception. Is that. Kobe is really serious this is a bad infection and people who get it it's. Radio in the hospital this is the VA study they were looking at debt that hospitalized patients in the VA system. Those who had Kobe did much much worse than patients who typically have a clue. And so it's not something to be taken lightly it's not something where we should encourage young people to go out and get this infection. It's something we have to do everything we can drew route bring you reduce the likelihood people get sick. And ensure that those who are sick get there the appropriate cure that they need. And lastly rich of course we know that scientists and public officials try to steer clear of politics but what do you think is the right response after president trump called doctor Antony county a disaster and some of his own health officials idiots. No one the biggest challenges in this pandemic he is that a separation and messaging between public health and noted the political leadership. Com Dr. power giant that we the privilege of working with him for many years during my career is CDC and he's one of the world's. Most respected infectious disease experts. And I would recommend that we as a nation follow the guidance of doctor cheat. And the other public health leaders who have the road map for us get through this. Not a disaster. Known disasters doctor Richard vasser thank you so much for your time. Thanks and these. As the second wave sweeps through Europe the British government has announced a quote challenge trial where it will intentionally expose volunteers of the virus and as you can imagine this is a very controversial move in some are asking if it's even necessary with the virus so widespread. In panels in London tracking it for us. Britain giving the green light to highly controversial vaccine testing little deliberately expose people to Coruna virus these so called challenge trials which will be the first of their kind to be authorized in the world of regulations give the go ahead. Would take healthy young volunteers injected with a vaccine then days later they'll inhale especially manufactured dose of the virus. The first step of the process announced today using a small group of eighteen to thirteen year old to establish the difference in the bars being used in the trials and they'll let me closely monitored in a quarantine ward has a London hospital. It is entirely possible actually that the subject will not even have any disease symptoms. We're looking to NG some affection a monastery looking to induce disease. In typical vaccine trials doctors didn't intentionally expose volunteers to the virus especially a deadly one with few proven treatments. The doctors who run this projects due to start next year telling ABC news that everything will be dumped to minimize the risks. In China studies have Petit and volunteers at the fact that you can determine vaccine efficacy very very quickly. China studies wearing what's conducts. Safely and pool year round irrespective. Of how much fox is going on the community. Nineteenth claimed the lives of more than a million people worldwide. Despite widespread efforts to control it a second wave is currently sweeping across Europe. Kia in an icu wins the home friends numbers of infections a steadily increasing causing doctors to be concerned and request more beds. Some brave young volunteers as stepping up to be given the virus so new vaccines can be tested. Why did you decide to take calls. In this test. That in theory could tell you. That rituals are you know are gonna move thousands of my. I don't. I didn't do you think you know I don't. A group how do you parents fail about what you do it. No yeah. He has a current artists they understand Taiwan during her. The challenge trials own mess with unanimous approval from the medical community with some saying they crossed an ethical line. They shared a non you can own. Kind of country must have been on downright unethical. No way may not there and he sounds I was going to be probably have to go to. Not very you can send you. The pressure to find a vaccine couldn't be great especially as a second wave is sweeping across Europe. Meanwhile the head number Denver in the US is now saying that bad vaccine. Could get emergency approval. By December. Lindsay. In thank you so much and accident investigation under way of a two star military general he was in charge of all the Marines in Europe and Africa has now been relieved of command after allegedly using a racial slur. Martha Raddatz has the details. The investigation. Is not over but two star major general Stephen Jiri head of Marine Corps forces in Europe and Africa. Has already been stripped of his command accused of using a racial epithet at a training session in Germany. A US official confirming details in an account in stars and stripes. Marines were jolted when a Lance corporal says they heard the commander use a racial slur at the August event. Loud music was playing including rap. Which incorporated the slur but Lance corporal telling the paper that the music prompted Neary to repeat the -- asking the junior Marines how they would feel with him using the word to junior Marines saying even if Neary was attempting to be instructive about the taboo nature of the word. It came as a shock. And Martha Raddatz joins us now Marcy you'd spoken to the Marine Corps commandant earlier this summer's he was dealing with the confederate flag controversy these new allegations must tell us quite a blow if proven true. I think that's right I think that's why they took exception swift. Action and the comment on David Berger says there is no place. For racism in the Marine Corps he has been very progressive she is the one after he became common not. Who banned any confederate paraphernalia at any flags on any basis he said there is an American flag there's a Marine Corps flag. We do not need anything that divides us. And ultimately why was this two star general relieved of commands. I don't know what the common on sadness he would basically just lost trust and faith in his leadership I think he. Hurt and off the investigation is ongoing but when he heard about. The allegations. That general Leary had used that racial slur apparently that was it. For the common stock. Martha Raddatz thank you. And when we come back what do my officers did at the polls it has the mayor they are demanding action. The blockbuster lawsuit against Google by the DOJ believes a tech giant is harming consumers. Up next on. Our first look at the exclusive interview with one of the officers involved in the deadly raid on embryonic Taylor's home. We turn now to agree on Taylor shooting one of those officers involved in the deadly raid that led to her death breaks his silence in an exclusive interview with ABC news in the courier journal. Why he says this case is different from other spotlighted by the black lines matter movement and the judge's ruling allowing the grand jurors to speak out and the release of more records. ABC's Alex Perez has the latest. Three. After months of protests across the country and demands that the officers be fired and criminally charged and tonight for the first time officer Jonathan Mattingly would have the officers who carried out their search warrant embryonic Taylor's apartment and fired his weapon six times. He's speaking out exclusively to ABC news and the global courier journal. There were feared that march is there been protests what was your feelings watching all that unfold after this. Mostly frustration. Because there was so much disinformation out this is not inflatable to a George fully there's nothing like it is not an amount arbor it's nothing like it. It's not a race thing like people want to try to make it to be it's not this is a point where we're doing our job but returned fire. This is not a song and somebody down this is not new and on an act this is nothing like that. Mattingly insisting the incident was not a bottle brace but police procedure. And earlier today nearly three weeks after that grand jury hearing a judge now allowing all twelve jurors to speak publicly about the proceedings. One sure releasing a statement saying the grand jury was not presented any charges other than the three. Wanton endangerment charges against detective Hank is sent. Adding that they did not have homicide offenses explained to them. Officer Mattingly says he and the other officers announced themselves that night to Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth walker investigators say they shot him in the leg. When the officers barged into the apartment we announced we waited walker telling investigators he was fired because he didn't know who was bursting through the door. Police body camera video showing Mattingly later get a Rihanna Taylor would be pronounced dead inside the apartment she's gone. People person here are an autopsy confirming she died of multiple gunshot wounds in FBI ballistics analysis later determining that there was one fatal shot that hit Taylor. They came from detective miles cost groves of forty caliber weapon a grand jury last month the bringing no charges in Taylor's death. Officer Brett Haggis into one of the officers involved was charged with allegedly endangering neighbors when he opened fire but not in connection with Taylor's death he has pleaded not guilty. And more now let's bring in Alex Perez Alexei its usual for a judge to allow the release of grand jury proceedings in Le grand jurors speak out. What was a judge's rationale here. Yeah Lindsay highly unusual in the judge's eleven page opinion the judge went into DTL about why. This decision is being allowed in this case but the judge saying 041 that the attorney general hasn't spoken publicly about the proceedings that many times in the past but also saying in this case is. Very unique and very different so the veil of seekers seek. That the grand jury usually operates under doesn't quite apply to this case in the same way and that's why the judge as we saw today has now granted those jurors permission to speak if they so wish Verizon. Very unique case what else we know about why these Rangers actually once their side heard. Gallons evil I guess it's important to point out that dale. To speak but many of these jurors at least a few of them do want to speak how one of the reasons we've heard from these jurors is because the attorney general has been publicly speaking about the proceedings and saying that. The charges that came forward those wanton endangerment charges. Came forward because the grand jury brought to amend these grand jurors want people to know that they were never presented him with homicide or any other set of charges against the other officers as it seems a grand jury once it make sure. That what they were presented it is clear to you that the public the judge also. Today Lindsay allowed parts of the proceedings that were not recorded in audio you. Remember we heard some of the audio the cards that were not recorded in audio those documents were also now be released. To the public as well also we will have a more full picture of what exactly those proceedings were like Lindsay. I'm still a lot more to come out in this case Alex Phares thanks so much. And still lives here ahead. Russian military jets intercepted off Alaska and just how close they came to US airspace. Out children around the globe and schooling during the pandemic what lessons we can learn from how others have handled this crisis abroad. You guessed just how many election oriented wall since there are just two weeks before Election Day we'll take a look by the numbers but first start. Today Prince William KFC called him his royal highness. Welcome back everybody and we are two weeks away from Election Day and Tony twenty is already the most litigated election in US history and this could just be the start of it let's take a look. By the numbers 287. Lawsuits over voting rights invalid access are now pending according to the Brennan center for justice. The US Supreme Court has already weighed in on seven cases in this election including a consequential four to four decision. That allows Pennsylvania mail ballots and run up to three days after Election Day. To be counted. Pennsylvania is now among the nineteen states that will count ballots that arrive after Election Day if there postmarked on or before November 3. Making it more likely that we will not know the winners on the actual Election Day. Two more cases are in the Supreme Court pipeline awaiting decisions one involves late arriving mail ballots the other concerns curbside voting. To come campaign has filed over intervened in twenty lawsuit so far move that experts say these unusual combining campaign has not filed or intervene did any lawsuits. At this point. And we still have lots to get to cheer on. Bridges reveals she's battling cancer but using humor to break the news as only he can. During landing hundreds of millions of miles away what NASA is hoping to learn by landing on an asteroid. More people shopping online how early should you begin your holiday shopping. We ask the experts but first a look at our top trending stories on abcnews.com. From a. In the home stretch of the campaign the presidential candidates making starkly different closing arguments about the corona virus pandemic. Yeah that debt and debt next hour. Modular mining in a new campaign act violating its personal and economic goals we have tires now out of control all the people who out of work more than 31 million Americans have already cast their ballots according to the United States election project at this time in 2016 and that number was just by point six. Millions I. Extends through many many parents can't help police officer Miami is under investigation for wearing a pro Tom Mastny instead of Poland location in violation of the rules are designed to achieve certain disciplinary measures will be taken by law Florida law enforcement officers are not allowed inside polling sites unless they are voting or have received permission from Clark on -- First Lady Maloney trump scheduled to attend tonight's rally in Erie but decided to stay home because of lingering cough from her coma nineteen infection. Meanwhile democratic nominee Joseph Biden has no public events today remark yeah with a final presidential debate on Thursday. Cases are rising by double digits across much of the country according to an internal health and human services memo obtained by ABC news from an Oklahoma City woman saying she beat Colin in nineteen twice not always immediately. We didn't think I would get it again and I may end here this is serious and it's taking a lot of lives more than twelve million Americans are unemployed. Over thirty million may be at risk of eviction and by the end of the year me and roughly one in ten people say they don't have enough. Eat lawmakers at a standstill on a new stimulus package that. Vermont sound from the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi originally declared his film imposed deadline to wrap up talks today. But extended until the end of this week giving both sides more time to negotiate hit hopes of voting on a bill before Election Day. Five Russian military planes intercepted him off the last known American F twenty twos identified two Russian bombers. Two fighter jets ten in the early warning aircraft within thirty miles of the Alaskan coast to did not enter US airspace. The Russian planes in the area our from the the Justice Department filing a major lawsuit against Google for antitrust violations. The partisans to abuse its dominance in online search and advertising and try to stifle competition and harm consumers and Watson has also alleges who uses billions of dollars collected from advertisers to pay phone manufacturers to ensure Google is indeed while search engine on its browser news. Director of National Economic Council addressed the lawsuit today at the White House. It's an important case to explore and I believe. Some synthesis tool attorney general Barr. Not done yet to be mindful. Who like today's disaster mark. Google releasing a statement saying cord out today's loss about a part of justice is deeply flawed. People use Google because they choose to not because their forces to or because they can't find alternative. It's. His nation once again under weighing in Tulsa Oklahoma cemetery unearthing a new section of tolls as oak lawn cemetery archeologists are looking for answers about what happened to victims of tolls since nineteen Tony one race massacre 300 people die we have now. Encountered human remains. We have intact encountered a green who. And an intact train chaplains. A little over three feet below ground surface today searches where a man told historians back at 1999. And many years before he had seen bodies in large cranes and mayor says. The search tool would still be far from over who finding out who the individuals are who killed them. And what if any reparations would be made we haven't had any conversation about reparations. And. Welcome back tonight we are seeing new images of Bill Cosby who remains behind bars following his conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman to his Pennsylvania home. The first image provided to ABC news shows the former comedian on the phone smiling during visitation hours talking virtually with his publicist Andrew Wyatt according to why at this picture is the first time his wife Camille Cosby has seen him. In more than two years the second image is a newly updated mug shot of constant with a disposable mask hanging off of his face. The 83 year old is serving a three to ten year prison term for felony sexual assault the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal his case on December 1. And now to tonight's ballot watch. Yeah. And we focus tonight on the state of Iowa where more than 800000 Iowans have requested an absentee ballot for the Tony Tony election on new record for the state. And more than 513. Thousand Islands have already returned their balance it's more than a quarter. Of the State's registered voters joining us now Iowa secretary of state Paul pay thank you so much for being here. You stated Julie. So some big numbers there violins are casting their absentee vote but many Americans are still looking a voting person with the rise of corona virus cases in recent days including in the midwest. Outlined for us what your state is doing to make sure that polling places will be safe on Election Day and you feel that you have the staffing and resources needed. But didn't then under control we had a great future opportunity June learned from our primary. Earlier this gene that we've stepped up we done steer them. Outreach is including nice send out absentee ballot request forms all red should active voters early on. And a machine that significant uptick in people using as her voting mechanism. We also encourage people to use our online tracking system so they can beat I mean that there are ballot is giving to us in the Mayo. And we saw eye candy bar code does. Systems are ballots that we know whether. To assure the integrity those are some of the preliminary steps and of course. Off those who are voting person we've not Marsha them in the poll workers we've taken all the precautions from. Thousand ounces hands Energizer to face masks they shields say distancing. To making sure people know where their polling sites are all the. I'm sure that hand sanitizing is going to be key this year now you've expressed confidence in Iowa's absentee ballot system. As well as your State's election security but as you know presidential has repeatedly questioned mailing invalid ballots. What's your message to voters in Iowa who support the president and are questioning whether mailed ballots will be cast in counted properly. The confusion is that the president is talking about states that you may go elections where ballots are mailed out and so listen in Iowa you have to be questioned ballot. And I can assure them because we have border ideas well that only used the authorized voter will be cast it. Alex she's she's being Z absentee male opera which. And you can check it gee I'm behind you know it got there and we have other checks and balances in the process including post election audits. Make sure they know we've got their back all the way through the process that we can't afford to have. In our election we need to make sure voters' confidence and it's so that the day after elections we know who the winners. Do you think we're gonna know who the winners and by the day after the election by the way. Well I'm confident we'll get our work done here in Iowa the heavy lifting that isn't dynamite and some people who want health bosses is doesn't mean that. At least a look at some strangled your coming into the meal that does not sort of elections until after the night. So we've got and I'm in the air but basically when you go euthanasia November 3 at evening and you should know are compared results are in Iowa. He deals hula that information. The president has also urged his supporters to sign up this poll watchers for Election Day and watch voters carefully what's being done there in Iowa to make sure these poll watchers aren't overly zealous and voters are harassed or intimidated in any way. Well we work with the political parties to give him guidelines. And we've trained our own poll workers the eight debt if you don't. Still understand how this works as well and we've actually been pretty aggressive just trying to create new poll workers to get Kobe situation so us. And Curry's those people to be on the other side of the table for state and working in the election. You do know firsthand what's going on and can be assured what's happening is on. Not that you also previously served as the president of the national association of secretaries of state so discussed the national picture with you for a moment each state system for running elections is obviously different but. Any concern on your part that some states simply aren't prepared for the volume of mailed in ballots this year and that there could be some real problems and how votes are cast and counted. So my colleagues may have some challenges from the standpoint of state laws don't let them at the scene flexible. Iowa respect to being able to start early I'm getting some of the absentee ballots process. It costs and delays not my nasty look bolts. And bullied in his mid to work harder I as a group across the country to but the beat in the public no they don't look may not have. The musical and I know a lot piano. On election night but I think the real little trust him in the elections arena is give you an accurate elections and not speed. With so many more Americans clinging to vote by mail this fall. Any concern at all that we could see record numbers of ballots being rejected and at that might be able to impact results and it if it is to be a tight. Race. There certainly could be some instances where they're gonna take a little more time to sort those out in our 800 absentee ballot and in addition to in person yelling. He has to tease we don't require. Say it does here she shouldn't do ask them signed their ballots and we asked them what your ID number on here. I a gain ballot mailed in early our county auditors at times whose. Out and get those seems correct it initiative fully feel to be counted selects it's we don't have. I spoil rate. I ask you some others might but it's a legitimate concern. And yes my colleagues around the country who are battling out one what do you make can't get help improve on a. I was secretary of state Paul pay our thanks to you. You give me. And now to a new report about schooling during a pandemic it how countries around the world have re introduce children to learning remotely or in person and where it's working best. Grieve the pilgrim has the latest including some helpful takeaways for us here in this country. As students from Cambodia to Afghanistan and Ghana to China returned to the classroom. The University of Washington finding that well outbreaks have occurred in some. There was little evidence that schools were main drivers of tree is mission in Denmark fourth grader Katherine Hamilton is happily settled in her fall semester. Denmark was one of the first countries in the world to reopen schools in May putting children in protective bubbles of twelve. Where they ate played and learned with the same pot of children and one teacher. But this golf school is relatively normal with larger class sizes of 24. And Catherine school of 1000 no current infection it's. We have seen that limiting the group sizes keeping those groups linked together. These are things that we know work to control transmission. Researchers point to another country with relative success in reducing the risk of school based transmission. South Korea and beat take turns going to school so in the first week the seventh graders go to school and the case. Graders and ninth graders stay home picking on my classes. When ninth grader G whole unit does go to school she missed check in using it Kobe in nineteen symptom tracker and undergo five that temperature checks threw out the day experts say it's critically important to decide orally which group benefits most from in person learning. Denmark Sweden Norway Finland focus on getting younger students back first. Germany focused on older students back in person because they believe that they can more effectively adhere to as a physical distancing measures while. Other countries like Europe way focused on bring back students from rural areas who the government determined were less likely to have access to remote learning. Fifth grader Bryan attends his village's school with six other students well in row Wanda and Indonesia students are learning by radio the nation's has been tracking school closures around the world and reports that nearly 600 million school children are still affected by school closures. Our thanks Eva for that in turn now to the cancer diagnosis for Jeff Bridges the Oscar winning actor revealing that he's been diagnosed with lymphoma. And breaking news as only he can through his most beloved character the dude are Adrian banker has more. Always small time we were there are from the fabulous baker boys to true grit too crazy heart Oscar winner Jeff Bridges and claimed acting career spans over 70 films I am. Mr. Obama asking your mr. Le bow scheme I'm to do. Including his most iconic role as the dude in the cult classic the big love asking. The seventy year old channeling that character when he announced his lymphoma diagnosis. Will pare phrase for the sake of the expletive he tweeted. As the dude would say new information has come to light. Lymphoma is a form of cancer that affects the tissues and organs that store in Cary white blood cells the infection fighters in our bodies. The two main types or hide skin which spreads in an orderly manner and non Hodge in which spreads more randomly. Hodgkin's lymphoma which is one of the more common types. Tends to affect men more than women tends to affect a white man in particular. In all more than 900000 Americans are living with both types if caught early enough doctors say it's highly treatable with chemotherapy and radiation treatment. Bridges as his. Prognosis is getting as a great team of doctors for writing and treatment. It's nice to hear that the dude is optimistic Lindsay. Continued. Of violence Adrian thank you so much. The holidays are still months away but retailers are already gearing up for a record season of shopping and shipping of course it's not even Halloween yet but experts warning if you want to get your gifts in time to time to start the process is now. Our chief business technology and economics correspondent Rebecca Jarvis shows us why. Her colony shopping this year instead of this I expect the real action to happen here. With many consumers reluctant to return to physical stores experts predicting a record amount of online shopping will lead to a record amount of shipping one industry group estimating that between Thanksgiving in Christmas more than 79 million packages a day will be shipped compared to 65 million last year. FedEx telling us it's anticipating such high volumes that they've added 70000. Jobs and even given this holiday season a new nickname. The entire US domestic shipping industry has been a peak lake levels since March. Now on top of those levels were heading into our holiday shopping season you've got to keep volume and talk to keep volume so we're calling it the ship upon. The ship but Don do you two not just a big box retailers sending volume soaring but also a number of small business is moving online during the pandemic. We had to add days of service we are now actually shipping across the United States on Sunday serving 95% of the population and a. To avoid delays experts encouraging consumers to shop early and ship early seem to deal. Early. I definitely duty as a whole lot of time. Also you don't know whether or not we're DC your loved ones friends and family and I think. The American consumer wants to shop currently get all of those gifts all planned out and sent off before it gets to crunch time. FedEx in the US Postal Service pushed up some of their delivery cut off dates for some services by a few today is. To ensure your presence arrive on time. This is not the time to shopper she early this year. Make the list check it twice kit on it now apparently our thanks Rebecca Jarvis a first. Coming up a glimpse into how a farm worker turned astronaut. Is inspiring the next generation of Latinos to open their minds and pursue careers in Stanton. I. This president has spent some massive hit Jimmy so you're. Influential rock group that helped launch the career of the band singer cleaning Steve Winwood. When woods sank on other hits including on the men and keep on running and like The Beatles have been helped popularize American blues and R&B in the UK during the mid sixties. It is passed away yesterday from pneumonia at the age of eighty one's. Panhandle and job. Enjoy. And another passenger to help from my well tonight Tony Lewis singer and bruises for the out field died suddenly and unexpectedly burned according to his publicist. Outfield had its biggest success in 1986. But the enduring hit your love clueless was 62 years old. NASA is making history tonight with what's described as a touching go landing on an asteroid the Osiris Rex spacecraft successfully landed on the surface of an asteroid is tallest the Empire State Building spinning like a top. The craft collected a sample of about five to ten seconds and is now heading back more than 200 million miles to earth. Arriving here in 20/20 three. The aim of the mission is to provide more information about our solar system and see how we can prevent an asteroid like it from hitting our planet. And from an asteroid an outer space we bring you back this year with a glimpse of the future the pushed attract more young Latinos into the fields of science technology engineering and math. Where they are largely under represented BBC's Marcy Gonzales with more on this mission. Good news me. Remark I'm not happened I had. Fielded gentle gracious of the three engines come into life. And then a solid rocket boosters Alatas later turn on. The noise level rules of the order of magnitude and the vibrations become more violence can. Now what you think the whole please call Carter. Need is an unparalleled. Thrill and an accomplishment. Few other Latinos have achieved. Jose Hernandez a first generation Mexican American and we weren't. Ringing radio national's real honest and I'm really going from farm worker to astronaut. We were inspired as a ten year old boy watching the Apollo seventeen moon landing. At Bagram and nanos. But. Got available to Kabul but I live vicariously. I said. That's what I want her B when I grew up. And now inspiring other young Latinos to following his footsteps. Though Latinos make up nearly 20% of this country only 7% of the science technology engineering and math workforce is Latina O. Organizations like ala the Hispanic outreach leadership alliance are working to change that. Period of the way the future and in order to become editor and building her double work or young people need to seed that it possible and that he's out for them. Part of spreading that message is sharing stories of others in stem fields like engineer among their walker hand and I'm a leader England and presentation matters. It is important to you keep let him brown students who assume you'll. I'm Ellen Ochoa and the first Hispanic woman should go to space and now the chair of the national science board who faced countless challenges. I didn't and it's people who tried did you scrutiny. It was that I. I just didn't sit in their picture of who he comes an engine Harris scientists. A chill is now changing that picture and charting a path for the next generation of Latinos and stem fields like high school junior India cut on side. She's an inspiration. She advocates for fair opportunities for all of them instantly earned. Station's size me to reach for the stars to sleep she said. Now seeing their own potential in the feces of these trailblazers. A chance to read chassis Lance Keenan is not an entire extended illness doesn't. First I want to say his. You and we need your. I mean you're creates a V your way it's looking at. Yeah well there are your plans and years mean yeah. There are things multimillionaire Mark Warner and succeeding and stem. I guess all our problems and RC Gonzales ABC news Los Angeles. Perhaps some future phenom is there are thanks to Marcy for that before we go tonight the image of the day help Francis firing amassed for the first time during a public address. The 83 year old wore a white mask and a prayer of an admiral with other religious leaders. Four members of the Swiss guard unit that protects the Pope could recently tested positive the Pope did take off his mask when he spoke. That is our show for the sound is sure to stay tuned to ABC news live for more context and analysis of the day's top stories I'm Lindsey Davis thanks so much for sharing with us tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.