ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, October 27, 2020

More
Michigan secretary of state: ‘Return your ballots in person, don't rely on the mail’; The growing power of the Latino vote; Sports cards see a resurgence during the pandemic
53:25 | 10/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, October 27, 2020

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"53:25","description":"Michigan secretary of state: ‘Return your ballots in person, don't rely on the mail’; The growing power of the Latino vote; Sports cards see a resurgence during the pandemic","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"73868730","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, October 27, 2020","url":"/Politics/video/abc-news-live-prime-tuesday-october-27-2020-73868730"}