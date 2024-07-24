ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Biden lays out agenda for remainder of his term; Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks on Harris candidacy; Donna Brazile speaks on the significance of President Biden’s address.

July 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live