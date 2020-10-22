ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, October 21, 2020

More
National security officials: Iran, Russia have obtained voter registration data; Violence erupts in Nigeria as protesters demand reform; Record number of women of color running for office
55:14 | 10/22/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, October 21, 2020

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"55:14","description":"National security officials: Iran, Russia have obtained voter registration data; Violence erupts in Nigeria as protesters demand reform; Record number of women of color running for office ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"73752387","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, October 21, 2020","url":"/Politics/video/abc-news-live-prime-wednesday-october-21-2020-73752387"}