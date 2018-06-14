Transcript for ABC News Live: Trump's agreement with North Korea

Who shot these cars near the airport again nobody killed these shots appeared to be random and our own wheel cars out there with the latest. And Zachary imagine driving down the highway when a burst of bullets come from across the road that's what happened here. Yesterday at least four cars were shot bullets went into car doors. Windshields even the windows now amazingly. The drivers weren't hurt in authorities believe that the gunman ran across the street here likely into the woods you can see that there's a neighborhood back there. They weren't able to find that shooter after authorities warm this area actually shut. Download. Able saying well why don't nine right here while they were searching for a bag gunman in then. In the distance you can see that radar tower room right next to the airports sea tac. Here in Seattle that is the ninth. The busiest airport. In the country they had to shut down are one way because of all this as a precaution now we're told that air travel was minimally impacted but traffic. Up and down the 509 here was snarled as officers came through. This brush with canines there were looking for. Any type of evidence that this gunman may have left behind like shell casings hoping that they could find those. So if they do find this shooter that could lead to a future prosecution but at this point. Nobody was hurt that's the good news but this shooter still on the run authorities say they're doing everything they can attract that man are women doubt. Zachary. Bill Carter thank you so much we over to me. If it now and head out to Washington DC. Meehan accurate though have a whole went to talk to today. The IG report. Is expected come out today this is the FBI's investigation into the Clinton email matter of course this includes call me cure what can you tell us. Wells act the president has been waiting for the outcome of this report matter of fact about a week ago. He sat B and nice birthday present well ironically. Today is his birthday he 72 years. Old today and we are now told this afternoon that this report will come out you'll remember that the president was constantly attacking. The FBI even firing its director James -- me saying that he mishandled the investigation into Hillary Clinton. And her private email server while she was secretary of state well this is what we are learning now we are told. That this investigation this report will lay out the mistakes at all that this cues. The Justice Department during the Obama administration during the final stages of the 2016. Campaign. Sources. Sources today telling us Zachary it specifically criticizes. Former director called me for its handling of the Clinton email investigation. As well as former attorney general. Loretta lynch so we are waiting for that report this afternoon obvious it will bring you more on that throughout the day that's who. In in as you mentioned if if this report. Agrees or are jibes with what the president has been saying I'm sure. You'll have something to say about it as well I want to talk. Now 88 between meeting purchaser of cooler and thank god that. Of how well would you do would go right. Eight look you know I'm not a millennial I'm a little older than that Zachary but yes that the one thing I do do this week don't ask me to do anything else okay. I want to talk a little bit about this this summit with Kim Jong on. And the parameters of this agreement so secretary of state Mike Pompeo is defending the agreement Yates is the agreement in his words. Encompasses verifiable. You reversible. Denuclearization. But. Does the agreement actually spell that out. Well okay some. Yesterday it this talk at all day yesterday how historic this summit was right we saw Kim and from. Laughing shaking hands there was a lot of fanfare. But really what did it accomplish when they signed this agreement. And then net president trump had the post summit press conference. All reporters were asking OK please give us the specifics how exactly. Will Kim dismantle his nuclear arsenal. Where all are the specific steps to verification. Well. They're not they're so questions remain when will we actually. Hear the specifics OK now let's partly over to either issue there was address that we've been hearing a lot more of later yesterday into the day today and that's the issue of human rights abuses but it just put this in perspective is once again we are lacking specifics okay after the summit took place. In the past within the past six months. The president has has made these claims about North Korea. To the UN in his UN speech he said no one has shown more content. For other nations and for the well being of their own people than that depraved regime in North Korea. Then in his State of the Union Address weary said. No regime has depressed its own citizens more totally or brutally than the cruel dictatorship. In North Korea. So now we have this historic summit taking place. Where Donald Trump is side by side by him and he has called a deep great character. And he is reversing. His opinion. On human rights abuses take a look at how reporters. Try to get answers from the president after the summit about human rights abuses. And how he has responded to go. What do you president trump expect Kim Jong-un to do about the human rights record regarding the North Korean people right. It was discussed it was discussed relatively briefly compared to. Human rights you spoke very powerfully on the issue. Three your State of the Union Address. Should that yet factor in the first lady's box with the crutches. Who escaped and used at that point said that North Korea. Has worked brutally oppressed its people than any other redeem on earth. Do you still believe that is the case having having sat down with Kim Jong-un as. I changed that John I believe it's a rough situation over there there's no question about it and that we did discuss it today. Pretty strongly I mean knowing what the main purpose of what we were doing is dean who can but disgusted and pretty good link. Will be doing something on its. It's rough trough and a lot of places by the way. Not just him but it's rough and we will continue that and I think ultimately will agree to something. But it was discussed at length outside of outside of the nuclear situation. One of the primary topics. So sometimes you really. Yeah but some a lot of other people and some really bad things and I could go through a lot of nations where a lot of bad things were done. Zachary and just six months quite a switch in tone. Quite as switch you know. Now he's talking about this. The idea that he's that he's a good negotiator in that they've been through of this these men sheer chemistry. Could there be any. It could this be part of it from its own kind of negotiating tactics to kind of get away it seems he's almost condone in what Kim Jones the. That's a really good point I mean when you were when we talked with the experts other leaders analysts. Those who have worked. Directly in the region they said you know this is at typical. Donald Trump the businessman. Not the statesman. Right he's. He is trying to close the deal trying to. Worked this all out but the thing is he's the president the United States and we're talking about human rights abuses. If you just look. At it. And we did some digging here what the State Department has put out there Zachary. Sense Kim Jong took control. There have been 340. Public executions. From 2012. To 2016. Including. 140. Government officials between 2013. And 2016. And the State Department citing the institute for national security strategy on that one also. Kim is accused of starving his own people at 2017 UN report found that roughly eighteen million people in North Korea are malnourished. I mean we're talking 70%. Of the population. Role lying on food assistance and one point three million children. Under five years old. Included in those numbers. And the State Department also that between 182. And 490 deep tension facilities spread across North Korea so. Will the president addressed those specifics but waiting for specifics. On steps for verification. For the dismantling of the nips and we're waiting for specifics of how he's gonna hold this man accountable this leader. For human rights abuses. It's incredible you talked with public execute executions the starving. And then from saying in a recent he interview. About the two men I think we understand each other so. A lot compact there we certainly appreciate your time have been Needham and DC. Thanks. Now we're gonna pivot out to up Pennsylvania just an awful storm out there overnight. The evening a number of folks it injured in just called cause in the whole Lotta had Havoc out there. I'm joined now by Matt Claiborn. And I understand you guys had to relocate a little bit too to get to was meant what happened out there. This right Zachary good morning yet we have three a look at this morning after we are here African America police told us out with the most urgency you can imagine. Because there was significant damage also appropriately so they were worried about the ways in which that wind was blowing towards us and were people actually in the attic and offices. So we have to leave the scene our safety concerns. And even now they let us come back a little bit further while we understand that is no longer at the rat but there are people here in the neighborhood and community who are obviously concerned. About property damage and about safety and so they're out here. Doing their own survey seeing what's seeing what's around. And police pushes back a little bit further but we've been able it's up a little closer to kind of what's behind me uneasy and Nissan dealership. Completely completely discredit the roof caught him off of them are split over. Complete mayhem overnight this storm happened about 10 PM. 10 PM last night and it went through this popular shopping area air Bradstreet collapsed once noble had a collapse. Even while some of the staff were inside of the fair read they were. Getting ready to close the storm hit and so staffing extra everyone safe six Eric hated. Inside the store Zachary lot a lot lot more going on today cleanups already begun. You talked about what's going on today talked about cleanup are there any emergency groups of their elected Red Cross or anything helping folks on the ground. From a you can tell. Right so from what I understand I haven't seen him personally since we've been here for low in a sampler wearing that they are expected on the ground if they're not here already. Now the National Weather Service is expected to be here at some point today they've not declare this an official. Tornados so but we just have eyewitness accounts on the ground that that could say that it's a report Grenada in fact we talked him an earlier today who is. Down here yesterday last night driving with his son and unexpectedly. This funnel cloud came out of nowhere. Many told us what happened they had no shelter they have to stay in their car. And this morning he's just thankful to be alive Zachary. Matt Claiborn dirt and us from Pennsylvania we hope you get home safe and hope was safe recovery from the folks out there as well. Have great days reactive now we talk without a little bit about some more weather. 43 wildfires continue burning in the west. And it's just been relentless out there were joined by June Jersey who's gonna give us. The latest information that. Zachary let's get straight to the Thursday weather headlines and we have to start with that new aerial footage from Wilkes-Barre Pennsylvania and see what would likely a tornado there gonna do the damage survey today but those severe storms causing at least three injuries and now would that damaging wind potential. In North Dakota and South Dakota coupled with cities that are going to be involved here Bismarck Fargo and I not. As that cold front comes as something to watch for a late afternoon it evening. All right how about buyers for sixteen wildfire. That is in Durango Colorado that the less and it just stunning to see the skies filled with smoke there. That fire now 27000. Acres burned. 15% contained. Horrific conditions as we end the weekend because Grand Junction for example at a record high 10187. Dry lightning and got up to forty miles per hour some apples or watches and warnings that an oak street because gonna get a little help from but. That things. And split comes up of moisture and Arizona New Mexico and Colorado and needing. The lack money as we. Did you Zain thank you so much for for the latest there as it relates to weather and head out to London now it's been a year since the Grenfell fire happened. Just one year ago today that awful awful blaze that killed 72 people we're joined now by Marley hunter. With us from London. Today they'll be observing a national. One minute moment of silence is that right. Factory pay accident that's right we gave have a moment of silence earlier today at across the nation you actually hear credit based in grand thoughts hour with seventy he's back and 12 for every victim nicer to you where we are right Garrett said there's a pretty big crowd behind me there is a woman is in seeing gorgeous gorgeous on ave Maria right now. And these people like wearing a green stars part of the campaign for green for granted felt as solidarity with the victims. That these folks are gathering for a big silent march they've been doing it marches every month for the last here. Trying to raise awareness and get people involved. Today's is going to be aptly that they get the leasing last mines the vacuum there at that moment it sounds we also ran its a lot of people that we actually cope with last year I was here on the Eilat here I'm one of those guys that smacked me in the 27 young Syrian refugees living in our. Pat let's take a look at how he described. What's payments. That's been looking for me. You know animal movement. That's been when he like. When hopefully. You know it's like yesterday. You know it's like emotion them things because you know everybody's turning and you know and I'm buying loved ones and you know. You know. That's not good you know invasive be elected and number you friend and you know. I'm Powell Powell we would lead used to live inside the tell. It was a nice to be here though around other people were going as same thing that's nice to be around people you know Mike we. United now we are not like Kate you know people and made as we you know like the united. On we know each of I don't know. He attacked about how before actually cure before the fire he knew about ten people and not entire tab like after the fire. And today about a year later he knows about forty it was extremely emotional for him lost one of his best friends that for every one inning backer. You have Molly some some powerful some there for Mahmud talked about them banding together being united during this moment. What do we know about where most of these people are today and also kind of where we are in terms of the investigation itself. And that is definitely one of the lucky ones he admits into an apartment. Eight in west lines a lot of people I've found that are very worried about moving into an apartment that we're in neighboring born in any community. Is incredibly divert an incredibly strong and victims were from nineteen different countries. Since he really outside he wanted to be here where you bill this lights and maybe the UK. At the back a lot of people haven't moved into apartments and that's part of the frustration while everyone today spent a lot of time. Remembering the victims there was a lot of frustration frustration Eisley is. Is directed accounts on the government's it's 203 households from grand felt it needed re housing 90% of that factory. And actually expected from an icon patient only 82 move. That's a hundred and when he. People that still don't have houses they're still living in your talents are temporary accommodation but that's only part of the recovery. The other part is that helps them after his counselor and the NHS at the national health service. And they got a bite out of the people that day party ever first mental health specialists and it fish and they identified specifically 16100 people Thackeray. The pretty huge Everett immediate risk he gets the inmates specialized treatment outside investigation. There are two investigations going on Thackeray fairly me there's a public inquiry which essentially was established to figure out how this. Building became a fire risk what happened before the fire. To lead up to that day and there's a police investigation the police investigation is where criminal charges might pan. So for the victims for the survivors and families here in this community they're watching the police investigation really nicely. Molly hunter thank you so much. I hope you agree to have their take care. Nativity now in go to Julia McFarlin. The queen. In Megan Markel are out in about today. Obviously a lot of excitement. They're getting a lot of attention. And it into the McFarland can give us the latest with going on out there. Payback they say yeah this was one of mega Michael's biggest days ready this is part of her development in her introduction to. The blue jeans he's got is gonna see you have vote for the rest of how life is a royals so. What they did today was they they took they went on board the the royal train that left lost night's the pots in London. 11 o'clock last night. Haven night to Chestatee at the time of chest it's actually in the two dollar is. Away from London directly on the train but on the royal train it's it's a trend like nothing else say it's a trend that's been an operation fool. For many many years but currently the carriages date back to 1977. And so it's quite seventies. Not luxurious world train but it's guts it's got so much to it it's God's will be for the queen it's gone entrance school and on suite bathroom. And get this. The box that the queen uses means that the train drive he can't drive off to 7 o'clock in the morning so it does an award to slumping about effects. Traveling up in style it Gannett it would have been at a Jenny clan like Nava that might in this taken. Hard work out there hard work hard work but I do. I do understand from the first of the Specter of their BF that's out there that they depicted have a good time. I understand they're going to be headed to a Children's Museum in due to monitor events and is well. Yeah I'm and it's you know a lot of people have been picking up on how they have been together I'm it it it has been quite unusual met meg and sort of it's gotten to the world finally of course she was the fast wealth young's say. To spend. Christmas. But something about the world the state this trip with the queen just how without Prince Harry with the queen. The duchess Kate had to wait almost a year before she went on Huff seven gates went with the queen. And I actually. Kate well I'm Harry haven't actually been on this train themselves say it's question ringing endorsements. This trip is being seeing. Full Macon. That seen as a creativity taking her on The Who weighing in sort of saying things how. I showing how how things have gone quite nice maim an IC was picked up by some of the royal lit breezes just that they got off the train in the two of them black. Heading towards the queen they queen's Bentley two I get to the fast. Vacation and unnatural Megan said do you go to what's Israel preference. Asking how much to the queen whether she would go fast and the cholera wait for the queen off. And the cream said you get -- say that was quite denies the commandments of you know just. Yet the sovereign taking this this new American dot says he's his steps into this completely different life. And just showing all of the minutia of the royal prince colds that as she's gonna have to let and will eventually be. Second nature it's so what they are adding up today and chest it was they were. Visiting a that is the story house this says so they Latin. What Ching. Don's performance they met the Syrian. Resettlement program that well that are involved in making crops. They met let let the local towns people leather lunged off duets. And they would that say primarily to open a bridge as well the state misfits. So two so cussing of ribbons and unveiling of plaques is going to be. A very much. The pot of pot of her royal GT and to summing that's quite. That's quite funny to remember is prince the duke of Edinburgh. Prince Philip who has retired from royal GTE's. One of the one of the things that he were Montone on one of his final events was I'm the world's most. Experienced plaque unveiled an affair it's kind of an indication as to what Megan can expect for her yet ahead perhaps. Movie it's a whole new life with a whole new life and it's cool completely a it's cool to see those those little nods of approval along the way Julia we sure appreciate your time opium wonderful there. Let's see if that's gonna do it for the show today you can make sure you. Stay up to date on the ABC news live happen of course BBC news live dot com I'm exactly keys. Big for joining us take care.

