Good morning I'm Diane Macedo thanks for streaming with us in today's update the impeachment trial of former president trump will resume on Capitol Hill. In about three hours yesterday impeachment managers showed new video of this teach like this moment where senator Mitt Romney was redirected by officer Eugene Goodman. Away from the approaching up. We're also seeing new footage of the moment riders broke into the capitol searching for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and vice president Mike Pence. Managers are trying to make the case at all of this wasn't cited by Donald Trump. In condemning the violence. He incited it further this was not just any old protest. President trump was inciting something historic. The cavalry. But as a trial resumes the question remains will Republicans agree. Plus new guidance from the CDC says fully vaccinated people no longer need to quarantine after being exposed to cope in nineteen. If they fall under three specific categories doctor Tyler and joins us to break that down and the seasons CDC's new guidance unmasking. And Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban says it he will now play the National Anthem before games. Which hasn't happened off season what he's saying about the new decision and the fallout this morning. We begin in Washington. We're former president trump second impeachment trial will resume this afternoon. The democratic prosecutors presented graphic never before seen video of of the capital siege yesterday as they try to make the case that. Former president trump was responsible for the instruction. And capitol police officer you Jane Goodman famous for Lorena mob away from the senate chamber is making headlines again. This time for steering senator Mitt Romney away from the mop. Goodman was back in the chamber yesterday on duty during the trial congress congressional correspondent Rachel Scott starts us off. This morning Democrats are. Against the former president. Using sunny. Never before seen images still forced senators to read lived at deadly siege and confront the grim reality. They could have been worse members of the mom. Unseen lawmakers in the hallway. Like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. For staff forced to frantically scrambled for shelter. Barricading themselves inside an office UPS Yurman purified on the phone. Whispering for help as writers trying to break in. Built police officers. Outnumbered and overwhelmed in this newly released body camera footage one of them drag down the stairs by the mob and teens. And new security footage revealing just how close writers king to another one of their targets. Vice president Mike Pence and as the writers reached the top of the stairs. They were within 100 feet of where the vice president was sheltering with his family they were talking about assassinating. The vice president of the United States. In another chilling video senator Mitt Romney almost comes face to face with insurrection it. Unknowingly walking street towards them until officer Eugene Goodman steps in directing Romney back to safety. Goodman also spotted here. Leading writers away from the senate chamber but Democrats saying. Sharing truth is they were all at risk you were just 58 steps away. From where the mob was amassing and we're pleased for rushing to stop them. The house impeachment managers argue that one man former president Donald Trump. Let's solely responsible for an all calling him the insider in chief sites like yeah. Insisting his false claims of all rigged election were part of a months long drumbeat used to ignite the riot she told them. To fight like hell. And they brought us hell on that day. Incited by president trump. His mob attacked a capital. And Democrats arguing that once the capital was breached what trump did due was just as damning. Waiting hours to tell his supporters to stay in down from the very beginning. The people around Donald Trump lobbied him to take command. What's also clear. Is what Donald Trump our commander in chief dean in those initial hours to protect us. Nothing. Knocked up thing. He knew what was happening. And senators on both sides of the aisle walked out of that chamber yesterday horrified by what they stock Republican senator Lisa Murkowski calling that evidence damning she said it was overwhelming but still several Republicans left the chamber saying that they were not swayed. They still believe the trial itself is unconstitutional. And Diane Democrats see the support of seventeen Republicans in order to convict. Diane in my congressional correspondent Rachel Scott thank you. That's a big question now will the house managers' presentation persuade enough senators. Needed to convict the former president for more on this I'm joined by chief Washington correspondent Jonathan crowds on good morning what are you hearing. Good morning Diane the house managers' presentation was forceful and clearly had an impact on many of the senators in that room. But there is no indication that it changed many or even any of the minds of those 44 Republican senators. Who voted twice to end of the trial even before it began. But it may have a more profound impact. In any affect of the vote on conviction. They clearly and forcefully. Why did a record for what happened on that day and what Donald Trump gave to bring it about. You saw a clear and forceful articulation. Of the events. Donald Trump's role in bringing about those events and what he failed to do to stop what it happens it was her role it was horrific it was powerful. It may not a change lines in terms of the vote count inside the senate chamber. But it will for ever hope to find Donald Trump and the trump presidency Diane. Jonathan Karl in Washington thanks John. Let's bring in ABC news White House correspondent Mary Alice parks for more. And what we've seen in the trial so far and what we can expect today Mary Alice good morning the impeachment managers. Up until this point are deathly trying to appeal to senators emotions are seemingly trying to remind about how scary this all was as it was unfolding. But is that enough to persuade seventeen Republican senators that former president trump was responsible for the write it. When you. Heard John say it would probably not but there were definitely some Republican senators who left yesterday rattled. I was struck by comments from senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa who said he fell he was oblivious that day to. The totality of the violence adding Democrats did an effective job showing just how close. The writers hadn't gotten chewed to senate chamber. And they also took pains to tell the purse back to tell the perspectives of so many law enforcement members. You know the Republican Party is often the party a law enforcement apart and it comes. So the defense of police and here we had time and time again police officers talking about being overwhelmed being attacked. And to residents. Kool had. An unbelievable injuries after that day and you did everything they could to protect members of congress from from both sides of the aisle but were absolutely overwhelmed by the mob. And Mary out how much of this presentation do you think is aimed specifically at senators and trying to sway their vote. And how much of it do you think is aimed at the American public which in house impeachment managers also now are watching these proceedings closely. I think I think it's both. I think that the the shocking video definitely. Gets it every Americana and it's unbelievable to watch such violence in our nation's capital. It's terrifying to look at at and leaders in our government running for their lies it's not something that we are used to seeing in this country. Buttoned up pill that the are of their argument their case that that actually is back everything before. January 6. That's really where the Democrats are trying to convince Republicans you know they're trying to convince Republicans in that. Former president tropic incited. This riots that the things he did in the days leading up to January 6. Meant that Jerry six was inevitable and so even though and though was and statements that that that part of their case. Is not is shocking it doesn't include never before seen footage it's actually the knee and their case and I I was struck by how many Republicans said they were doing a good job that I Democrats. Were effectively laying out a timeline that builds up to such a crescendo. You know those between its way back in. November. And December that we all remember C and we are remember seeing. Donald Trump and talking about I didn't believe in the election but Reno streets again now when you know what how. Spend well they Atlanta really differently and marry us house impeachment just continue their opening arguments today so what can we expect from that. Yet they're gonna conclude their opening arguments that they have about another eight hours that they want to use its but they're calling not gonna use it all. I think that they have to go back to. What Donald Trump did in those days leading up we're probably gonna have much more attention. On his accents or his in actions and less on the writers themselves. Right and I know tomorrow we were we talking about the opening arguments that we will then expect to hear from the defense Mary Alice parks always great to have you thank you. And remember you can watch coverage of the impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump at noon eastern right here on ABC news lives. The CDC is issuing new quarantine rules for people who are fully vaccinated against covad nineteen. More than 33 million people in the US have gotten at least one vaccine dose so far. The agency also says new masking guidelines can also help protect us with Johnson has the latest. This morning the CDC saying quarantine is no longer necessary for some people more fully vaccinated after exposure to cope a nineteen I don't. New guidelines would apply more than two weeks after a person has their final dose allowing time for immunity. But only within a three month period following that dose because it's still unclear how long protection last. As long as people remain asymptomatic since exposure. This CDC also revealing and a new study that tight fitting mask sword double masking wearing a cloth mask over a surgical mask could reduce the risk of transmission by more than 95%. In this FA use simulation engineers demonstrate how particles escape through loose fitting masks chewing droplets of leaking through the gaps. So bottom line is acts. Were and more when. Are correctly proper mask use and the race to vaccinated growing more urgent. Would new variants raging across the country. In California governor Gavin Newsom an ounce in the State's first two cases of the highly contagious south African various. An additional 159. Cases of the variant from the UK we have vaccines that work well against it and obviously we're gonna need cleaning if necessary. I'll create vaccines in the future if we ever have to do that New York good news for sports fans Governor Cuomo announcing that large arena's consumed reopen at 10% capacity. Madison Square Garden planning to close roughly 2000 fans starting February 23 when the knicks. Face the warriors who have another. We're back now inside city feel this is the home of the Mets it's never looked quite like this before. Now one of the latest mass vaccination sites in the New York area and you can see the registration tables behind me here. People come inside they'll register and then we'll be escorted around the corner and that's where the vaccines will be administered. I initially due to low supply the stadium can only offer about 200 doses per day but they do hope to ramp that up. To about 5000 doses per day in the coming weeks Diane you. I would Johnson at Citi Field thanks let. And for more let's bring in Texas disease specialist in ABC news medical contributor doctor Todd valor and doctor Todd good morning you know we heard their wits peace. This new CDC guidance on quarantine after exposure to covad nineteen if your vaccinated but there's specific categories and there are so can you explain it to us and what the thought processes there. Good morning Diane I do think this makes sense is knew his guidance from the CDC what is and is if you've already been vaccinated. After two weeks after the second dose or fully vaccinated I'm candy if you are asymptomatic. And it more than three months that have elapsed since the vaccine. If you're exposed some cogan nineteen you do not have to quarantine I think that's very important that you know. We are getting a lot of quarantine fatiguing and so I think this is very important but here's the big but. Remember you still have to use of same infection prevention measures so I'm asking distancing why because we know that the actions of Brady gets preventing severe disease but we still aren't sure exactly how much your reduces transmission. The CDC is also announcing that a well fitting cloth mask old Laura surgical mask. Could help create more protection what are your thoughts on that should we all be wearing two masks. I don't think we have to I think it's important to note that. Dvds studied or experimental studies with me and didn't he. If you wore those surgical mask and cloth mask over it it reduced. On the amount of transmission by more than 95% by the ways. What are you highlighted. His it is important for both mannequins. To. Help masks OK but here's the but you can also we are a surgical mask but what this study noting is that fit. It is important soldiers a way of making these surgical masks better fitting you can just folded me. And then you can tie at a not. By EG and close to the mask and any extra material you push and so it looks like this in the inside an extra materials was called not in Iraq and the we'll make it better tiger forbidding so I think the key lesson is debt filtration is important but. It is also very important. Send it do we need is sort of a thick double layers situation there isn't just about getting that my. Last really nice and closed her face. I think. It's true layers are better but remember these masks at three layers and now so this is enough especially if it's. Form fitting your face and you can going you stupid to figure out the Naughton talked type map that. I've done it already five feel like I'm a pro it is also added perk when you get that. It doesn't popular glasses. February. So true so finally seeing cases and hospitalizations. Fall but we also just on wits p.'s California. Has reported two cases of the South Africa variant so could these variants hurt the progress that we've made so far. Don't you really feels like cat and mouse game and a sense doesn't it and constant pursuit near captures. Were repeated escapes fuel indifference is the virus is the cap. We're in the models and right now the but miles through network only nineteen stills and is the leading cause of death in the United States so the good news is that once you're vaccinated. They. Most gets bigger it becomes capsize right here prevent possible visions of prevents death Superman's going to be. If people. You don't shifted shape writing can begin mutating conform variance so that is going to need fuel to evade the vaccine more so where does kind of create their cash. Models but once again even though it may not even though the vaccine may not be perfect against preventing infection gets some of these areas the hope is it will continue decreasing hospitalizations. And dust so it cannot over emphasize the importance of rolling up our sleeves and getting vaccinated. All right doctor Tyler and it's always great to have you thank you. Figured and and millions of Americans are bracing for dangerous snow and ice this morning forty states from Oregon to Texas to the east are under winter weather alerts. And in Pittsburgh check this out a delta passenger jet slid off the runway before take off chief meteorologist ginger Xie joins me now. With more on this frigid weather and where it's heading hey ginger. Diana got ahead and take you through the forecast because we got another two to four inches overnight we are now closing in on three feet is snow which is well above our annual average and we are still. Mid February and we still have quite a bit of an active pattern ahead so let me start you out though an Arlington Texas where they had accidents on the roads remember we were talking about ice stretching from Texas. All the way through West Virginia all that's what we've been seeing not only in. Arlington but look that's Truman Arkansas where we had a pilot's because of that freezing rain it hits that sub freezing surface and it creates that blaze which. This officer had some trouble doubt now. He's okay. He actually gets that tries to keep good and it is awful lot of skating rink for so many people waking up this morning just as we anticipated but of course there's no tubes right now our country's 44 point 5% covered in snow. And look at this next Matt this is the forecast for the next seven days we are going to get even more snow and it's going to go well. Deep into the deep south look at Texas Oklahoma. Anticipating in Missouri back into the Rockies at even the Pacific northwest Portland getting an ounce of us now with a lot of action. Coming in there the Columbia River gorge actually has a blizzard warning which is a relatively rare event. And finally I'll leave you with numbers that I feel lake you know it's the broken record thing. Fifty below in northern Minnesota the feels lakes Minneapolis 51 below it will wake up on Sunday morning feeling Tony six blown Chicago and have deep south that jet stream brings that polar air that's really did the impressive part. Of this next week ourselves and how stubborn because their places like mine on her Grand Forks that a spend die and sub zero for nearly a week. Her. In dizzying thank you could think. And Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban now says his team will play the National Anthem before games. After skipping in from all season when we come back what Cuban is saying about the decision. And to crack down from the NBA stay with us. Welcome back the NBA is now requiring every team to play the National Anthem. After Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban stopped playing it before games TJ Holmes has the story on Cubans moved. And the fallout. The major reversible overnight with the Dallas Mavericks. And plead the National Anthem. Giving into pressure from the NBA. It's been accorded the league Creag down after owner Mark Cuban decided to stop playing the star spangled banner and his team's home games in November. Your quite a few people that voice their ex their concerns are really hurt their fears that did a national and elements did not fully represented on the two voices we're not be heard Schatz a week had a lot of conversations about whether or not we should via. But once fans returned and reporters took notice they NBA demanded all teams will play the National Anthem in keeping with long standing league policy. The he would prefer that this doesn't mushroom into the kind of issue it did pretty at our the NBA has been very strong. On civil rights issues are social just issues Mark Cuban is one of the most outspoken brash owners in the NB AM his entire time according to Dow has been about him challenging convention. And Diane Cuban says he will in fact go ahead and play the National Anthem at all the games going four throughout the season and also look this is not a new debate didn't. Debate over the star spangled banner didn't start wind Colin Kapanen took a knee historians have long argued that the original version of the star spangled banner at the third stands in and one we don't saying. Actually contains some racist language and also people are quick to remind you that the author Francis Scott Key was in fact they holder of enslaved Africans and. And TJ Holmes thank you. An ABC news contributor Mike muse is joining me now to break down the National Anthem debate Mike. Good morning the mavericks haven't played the National Anthem at home games at all this season so why this decree from the NBA now. I think it's really interesting Diane that no one even notice that this article banner was and being played at this arsenal banner has become sets up a functionary. Normalized stain that's kind and the background it only becomes an issue when it's made in his shoes I think that is. Very interesting and know that they even noticed until they journalists. Clean it out that it wasn't me noticed and so I think that the NBA. Mandating that their team's profile play that I threats of a manner is editing by. There is insane and a note or mandate that the players how. To stand no war or they can't do you some type of protest action in to take their stands on civil rights and police brutality. So Mark Cuban says the team stuff claiming anthem out of respect for members who felt that doesn't fully represented. And that their voices were not being heard but protesting during me and them taking a need for example. Has been a big issue in the NFL so do you expect. This kind of an impact to the NBA now that this has become an issue. Don't think it's gonna have the same pack as it did with the NFL I think that's a very interesting question actually acts that take it goes in new lines look. Both the ownership of the NFL vs the NBA. Goes to the dynamic of the clear is that of the NFL vs NBA. And also to those of the fan base. The NFL verses of the NBA. NBA has always done that things over time that has changed their language right near their owners and alarm clock the owner's right. The NFL there's always been this this this this slavery of language unlike the owner there's always been this debate Abbott. And that the plantation worker right that the black bodies. People former have been owned you know abide by them ownership. And the ownership has never has seen army signals that that daycare about black. Issues and that's always and a dynamic even if you look at it at comic con mine in terms of how these bodies are displayed. Four two gates. Picked up or to be drafted. If you will. Looking at body and measure meant that tango was back you know to the auction block right out. My body standing right in looking at this disease you know you know couldn't name Chicago Bears soldier and that but not for family purposes but to be an asset for a product right. I detain that this field of cancer that dynamic and language has always been associated with the NFL. With the NBA they made that change are no longer clock owners. The commissioner has always been people pinned for the player some express how they feel. How LeBron James has taking a key leaders position and being unafraid to lean into it to his authenticity into his identity and he's hasn't been afraid to showcase that. I understand that supported the NBA as well as a deadly NBA two as well and so I think it also goes to the fan base. But the irony Diane after our that our that is being said it. And that backdrop as Howard happening couture can eat against police brutality and then became this debate about. Blue eyes an actor in the military as a black people are not patriots right I think it's time now that we stopped. Talking about it like he wasn't yeah. If so yeah. I can go want to this is a very nuanced conversation it's a very new wants to date. That has much more meat that goes beyond just Mark Cuban the backdrop of the capital the riots I don't really hear much of outrage about who lives. I told you what I who I'm focused on my job to deal with promises and we all know we have. Today it's about jobs and infrastructure. I like other Americans watched. The news in Washington here who lives it's going straight through last night to laughter. I watched him this morning. I think the senate has. Very important job to complete and I think. My guess is so mind's been changed who I don't know. I. Welcome back here a few more things to know before you go Jeep is pumping the brakes on its British Super Bowl commercial. The company is pulling ads starring rock legend Bruce Springsteen after it was revealed that he was arrested on a DW I charge back in November. According to the National Park Service Springsteen was charged with DW I in his home state of New Jersey preceding three citations for driving while intoxicated. Reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area. 