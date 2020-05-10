Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for COVID-19

Kitty pilgrim thanks for streaming with us in today's update we're following the latest developments as president tough battles that corona virus we just learned that judge Amy Connie Barrett. Has tested negative for Kobe's nineteen and about a trump and Jared Kushner have also both tested negative for the virus again meanwhile. White house Press Secretary Caylee back campaigning to you earlier that she has tested positive. After she says she received a number of negative test results since Thursday Matt Cain says she will begin the quarantine process. And we'll work remotely. Snack he spoke to reporters as recently as yesterday. She was not wearing a mask and two additional white house press staffers have also tested positive. She just after mark meadows said this morning that he's optimistic the president will be able to leave the hospital today. And a decision asks you whether he can return to the White House will be made later in the day. We also now know that and email was sent to White House staff yesterday informing them of positive cases on the ground. Days after hope picks its first confirmed positive on Thursday morning email urged the White House staffers to stay home if they're not feeling well. The president is facing criticism for briefly and unexpectedly leaving the hospital on Sunday for a surprise to drive past his supporters. Outside Walter Reed medical center where he continues to battle the virus. That is now claimed the lives of more than 209000. Americans. That drive by continues to raise questions about the safety of the Secret Service agents in the car with can't. At least a dozen people including First Lady Gilani account had tested positive after attending recent events like bats and Supreme Court nomination and just over a week ago that included an outdoor. Ceremony as well as an indoor receptionist. Another event under scrutiny the president fund raiser in badness or New Jersey we're told everyone he was in the proximity to the president indoors. Was tested it before going in more on that in just a moment from a volunteer who was there but first. Take a listen to governor Phil Murphy who moments ago updated us on contact tracing from that trump campaign effect. We are continuing our work to receive all the information we need from the White House. The Republican National Committee and the management of trump national in bed minster. With regard to our contact tracing efforts following last week's fund raising event. With president trump. We have received the list of the 206. At ten d.s at the two separate events held in that mr. And from the golf club we have received who list of nineteen staff members who were involved. In these events. An ABC's chief anchor George Stephanopoulos spoke with a volunteer who was at that bad mr. fund raising event earlier on GMA. Take Ilyce tell you fill in this morning. Yet thanks for having me yours I'm feeling great. I didn't join any damn dumb and even today grunt a buyers yesterday negative all. CNN eight of the you've been you've been in quarantine self quarantining. Correct that may help quarantine. What kind of precautions were taken at the event you were volunteering at the event. Yet the let me walk deeply the event win I arrived on property around 1230 I went standard Secret Service vehicles we. And because out of the game iPhoto which the president. I didn't need to be checked her grown up buyers before and there are I'm die drive through that include billionaire. I a nasal swab had to wait for about twenty minutes in my vehicle. Once that was cleared it did have grown a buyer is I entered the club out that that there. Witness that was basically standard cocktail party once that was over the president was in the building a huge an effort realm. And you got take your photo at them one on wind keep in mind though knowing I would indeed be the president or chicken and. And spent limit of my time with them as well and then following in the that she spoke out died. An open air baggy duke. How about masks inside the room. Yet to everyone in that room was checked before and niche. Make sure they did not have grown a buyer. Okay booty will what did you think when you learned that the president actually have been exposed. To the virus before he came to bed missed connection knew it before he took off the whole picks had contract the virus. Yet still I think with all the precautions that were put in place that it is bad for example way. The campaign staff Tibetan entered that Secret Service all wearing masks the fact Eddie died. Nolan got to spend any significant in my I'm with any that are I felt state Betty that it was surprised me today that it is while. Suppress bay yes that you didn't know when their new. That he had been in contact with someone you think he should not Iraq. Why do you think how the event was designed used to died this stop the spread grown a buyer. No and spent a significant in my time with the president yet be over six feet away from an even while getting about Al. A former vice president Joseph Biden's on the campaign trail today he was asked about president shrubs and drive by outside the hospital. I'm reluctant to comment period in the president. I'll leave that. Look under the sign. Today. I did say. I'll do whatever. Experts say. A knack for not but I think we should be very cautious. I'm a dog home. Report driver pop. If that occurred someone invited. And you saw that video his wife doctor Joseph Maddon pulling him back to make sure he was keeping an F social distance there. And doesn't this ABC news live update and even pilgrim thanks for joining us ABC's live is here with you all day with the latest news context and analysis stay safe. I have a great.

