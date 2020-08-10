Transcript for ABC News Live Update: ‘Not going to waste my time’ on virtual debate, Trump says

Good morning I'm Diana San thanks for streaming with us we begin today's update with breaking news the Commission on Presidential Debates. Says the next debate between trump and invited will be virtual but it now seems there may be no debate at all. Just moments ago on Fox Business president Tran said if today. The debate is virtual he'll pass. Or diverted. Saying not so Mr. President you're not gonna do it because the CPD at me Commission on Presidential Debates announcing this morning. That the second presidential debate will be virtually you say you're not gonna participate. So now I'm not gonna waste my time and a virtual debate that's out what debating Soledad. And then the interview came shortly after brightest campaign said the former vice president would participate and is looking forward to speaking directly to the American people. For more on this let's bring in ABC deputy political director Mary Alice parks. Mary Alice what now. Well look this is huge news but I can't say that I'm surprised the debate commission. With under enormous pressure to do something after the last debate was just such a disaster. Members not just the president who has tested positive but over two dozen people close to him related to this White House and the president like all president. Doesn't travel put a small footprint that he was gonna go anywhere we're talking about dozens of Secret Service agents huge teams. The debate commission needed to do something to respond to growing concerns about whether they can keep everyone safe. And Mary Alice oh but the talk about the politics here or what's the thinking for the president. In terms of strategy. Well look the debate is scheduled for old meek a way and here in Washington that's time for about. 45 how within news cycles and new headline please Dave. And making light of it but but it's true I think that anything could happen and we're hearing this first sort of got reaction from the president's team. That they don't want to participate but I don't think there's the last we heard of that frankly we just did really. Irresponsible of them to do not want to participate at this point because remember a season went down in the polls he's the one it need to these debates more than Joseph Biden. And right now when families are doing a virtual school and even virtual funerals. It's hard to imagine and just saying he can't be bothered with a virtual debate. And then we'll see how plays out Mary Alice park thank you. That there is no presidential debate that's a nickel last night's vice presidential debate even more important. Vice president Mike Pence touted the economic gains made before the pandemic while senator Pamela Harris hammered the trump administration's response to the corona virus. But on several occasions both candidates dodged direct questions on key issues ABC's Mary Bruce has the highlights. Overnight the pandemic taking center stage at the first and only vice presidential faceoff. Right out the gate Connell a hair is taking the trump administration to task for its response. The American people have witnessed and what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in history of our country separated by Plexiglas and sitting over twelve feet apart the California senator accusing vice president Mike Pence in the white house of keeping Americans in the dark they knew what was happening and they didn't tell. Youth. A no and they covered it up tents pulling from the president's playbook claiming a vaccine is right around the corner. We believe we'll have. Literally tens of millions of doses of the vaccine before the end of this year. But experts say it likely won't be widely available until several months into next year. But the president battling the virus in the outbreak at the White House growing pence asked to explain how did this handed. That Rose Garden events. Than a great deal of speculation about it many of the people who were at that announces and actually were tested for corona virus. And it was an outdoor event which all of our scientists regularly and routinely advised. There was no social distancing and very few masks and he failed to mention that the celebration included an intimate indoor reception. Instead saying Americans should be free to make their own decisions about how to protect themselves from the virus that is already infected seven and a half million people across the country. The difference here is president trump and I trust the American people. To make choices in the best interest of their health. And with twelve point six million Americans out of work to two sparring over which ticket has the best plan to bring back the economy and the truth and the fact is Joseph Biden has been very clear. He will not raise taxes on anybody makes us some 400000 it's easier to feel the child tax cuts and a surprise because I'm speaking. What future and seeking over and over again both candidates dodging questions instead reverting back to talking point. His presidency Julie the climate change poses an ex essential threat that's it Susan the climate is changing. We'll follow the science. But the drug administration has repeatedly dismissed science on climate change and on health care hair is ripping into pence or trying to dismantle Obama care with no replacement. If you have a preexisting condition. Heart disease diabetes breast cancer their common fear. If you love someone who has a preexisting condition you think his seminary you. If you are unplanned said he and the president have a plan that would protect people with preexisting conditions but wouldn't say what that plan is. Instead he changed the subject pushing Harris on whether a Biden administration would pack the Supreme Court a question she wouldn't answer. Parexel Susan are voting right now they'd like to know if you and Joseph Biden are gonna. Packs a Supreme Court. If you don't get your way in this nomination. Let's talk about that you once I haven non answer Joseph Biden did on his despite their policy differences that debate a stark contrast to the clash between president trump and Joseph Biden in the return of stability hold and I also want to congratulate you. As I did on that phone call. On this historic nature of your nomination. Can. My thanks to Mary Bruce for that report and now we want to bring in ABC's Alex for Shea who is following. The vice president on the trail today Allen's good morning how is the campaign reacting. True this change by the commission but also the president's decision to opt out of his virtual. Diane good morning to use shortly after that Fox Business interview where the president said he didn't think. That debate virtual debate was going to be worth his time to campaign released a statement I wanna read a portion of it to you. President trump won the first debate despite a terrible and vice moderator Chris Wallace and already knows it that statement goes on this day. That the presidential debate commission to now rushed to Joseph Biden's defense to buy unilaterally canceling an in person debate is pathetic that it says. That the president trop president trump will have tested and multiple negative test prior to the debate so there is no need for this unilateral declaration. Look as Mary Alice pointed out earlier in the show. The debate is a week from today the president still has co bid so there is no guarantee that he will have tested negative. Multiple times before that debate but they're clearly coming out hard guy and died and and and kind of putting down this this virtual debate. And Alex if the president does opt out in this debate doesn't happen that could make last night's vice presidential debate. Even more important what are worse some of the positive standout moments you've got for pens and Harris last night. Well I think the vice president I mean he's certain his campaign certainly feels that they made their marks whatever comes to. The Supreme Court justice nominee Amy coney bear it. I think for a couple of shares how when it comes to the administration's response to corona virus I think if they thought that she was very strong on that and also lies some of the racial reckoning that we're seeing across the country whenever it comes to. The police involved killings of George Floyd and Rihanna Taylor she had some critical moments there. But look I mean it is that going to move the needle here. The time will tell but not quite sure I think you know a lot of the reflections from last night's debate on what the candidates actually didn't say. He's an add on that no there were quite a few questions that made just some more obviously than others. Either needing weak spots you think were highlighted last night that might requires some damage control going forward. But what's interesting is it that Tom is soul is to come here is a question about packing the courts couldn't come from Susan Page it came. From vice president pets and it so mean that kind of signifies that this is something that's. The vice president it's holding that the truck campaign is is is as pinpointed. As a pressure points for this in writing campaign to answer in and certainly she riveted from that question. And at the end of her response a vice president said let the record show the ship and answered. And maybe it's something that's president trouble question Joseph Biden at. At the next debate I would expect that to kind of continue and then for the vice president is actually do pretty interesting that he was asked about. It's Roe vs. Wade was overturned. How he would or would you be in favor of certain state abortion laws and is home seeded Indiana. And this is something that the vice president is record on is it's pretty well documented but instead of taking. Keep committed and so mean that have these kind of speaks to the struts campaign Tom wanting to its quart woman voters suburban women voters in knowing. Did that something that they need to kind of short of going into the last the last a few weeks of this election you're right. Now experts say keep it in adjusting thanks Alex. And again as of now it looks leg we will not be seeing another presidential debate next week president trump says he will not participate calling it a waste of time after the debate commission announced the debate will be virtual. The president is currently recovering from a cold mid nineteen at the White House which fueled that debate commission's decision. He said on Fox Business this morning that he feels really good and is looking forward to getting back on the campaign trail. To city of Vega has a closer look at his condition and the latest on the outbreak at the White House. This morning the corona virus outbreak on the grounds of the White House even worse than the trump administration has admitted. ABC news obtained an internal memo sent Wednesday to top officials at FEMA. Listing the total number of infected White House staffers and other contacts at 34. That's ten more than had been previously known at high perhaps you recognize me it's your favorite president. President trump supposed to be in isolation in the residents are now posting this new video to Twitter sightings filmed in the Rose Garden by a White House staff photographer Dave he also spent part of the day working in the Oval Office the president now calling his illness a blessing. I think this was a blessing from god that I caught it. This was a blessing in disguise. He's also touting the experimental antibody cocktail made by regeneron on that less than ten people outside of clinical trials have received I heard about this drug. I send let me take get it was my suggestion mustn't let me take it. Grab it was incredible the way it marked regrettable. Now he says he wants everyone to get access to that same treatments. Overnight regeneron pharmaceuticals formally asking the FDA for the emergency authorization the president is pushing for. His White House doctor releasing few details about the president's condition saying he is feeling great and symptom free claiming they detected into bodies. But were gender on telling ABC it's likely those antibodies are from their drug and not generated by the president's own immune system. And with the election just weeks away and the president trailing in the polls he now concedes there will not be a vaccine before November 3. But even as a virus has now killed 2111000. Americans president trump continues to downplay it you gonna get better you to get better fast just like I did. So again a blessing in disguise good luck. And there is some scathing criticism out this morning and this one is unprecedented from The New England Journal of Medicine. They've got this editorial outfit is condemning the trump administration's. Mishandling of this pandemic they are calling for a change in administrations come November. On top of that now ABC news has obtained this letter written. By the former head of the CDC under both Republican and democratic administrations the letter written to the agency's current director. And he is calling the response by the drug administration a colossal failure Diane and also a slaughter. Big feedback there's a saving of forest thank you. And global cases of the corona virus now top 36 million while here in the US cases are rising and 32 states. And hospitalizations. Are rising in 35 states one hot spot on both of those fronts is Wisconsin will read it is there. This morning a grim forecast as Covert hotspots continue to emerge across the country doctoring beneath out she warning the number of American lives lost could double if things don't improve. It. We can app from 300000. A 400000. Death. X here in Wisconsin hospitalizations. Doubling in the past month authorities opening an overflow hospital to keep up with rising case numbers. The governor telling people to stay home. Why it's critical that perhaps now more than ever. Wisconsin might step and stay home as much as you are leaving. The family of 28 year old Adeline Fagan says she was a victim of nationwide PPE shortages telling us she had to re where the same protective mask over and over again the Houston OB GYE and lost her battle with coated in September. We need to start taking this seriously. And if you're not restart because. This is done in the worst kind of. The hospital where doctor Fagan worked HCA Houston health care released a statement saying in part quote. Our colleagues including resident physicians receive instructions in training on proper usage of PPE which includes N 95 masks. The statement went on to say that their staff according to protocol are expected to exchange masks every shift. That's according to CDC guidelines Diane. Here's hoping they have enough masks to do that we'll read in Madison Wisconsin Forrest thanks well. And now to that powerful hurricane heading toward the US Gulf Coast. Hurricane delta now officially a category two storm is already packing sustained winds of 100 miles per hour. It's also expected to grow as it approaches the coast chief meteorologist ginger zee joins us now from Morgan City, Louisiana. But the latest on this ginger good morning delta already made landfall in Mexico what kind of damage are we seeing there. Yet met a cat two and that's kind of the same type of damage we would anticipate here so as you see these images from Cancun. It was all about wind and just last weekend in they had deaths frowned again it was a tropical storm that brought more rain but the flash flooding in the surge was still in the facility cousin mound there you can see the images that would just gotten and now with this storm I think it is going to be about surge I do think when will be an issue because they. Are people here who are still living under tarts. After hurricane Laura especially west and Lake Charles and Cameron and this past looks eerily similar Diane. And when we when you say then the path of the storm when is it expected to make landfall. And where do you see it going good. We've got about 36 hours before landfall but in packs will start tomorrow and so let me take you to the map you can see the tropical storm warnings and actually if they encompass Houston and Ellis in Albany New Orleans because that's what brought in as it moves north they do that was latitude to gain but what you can see here is that category two storm making landfall tomorrow afternoon. Evening and that would be in southwestern Louisiana so again Cameron Lake Charles I was got laughs a little towns here but includes less fat. And yes Morgan City here concede the surge and that's that they even Alexandria under a hurricane warnings at Louisiana's gonna take the brunt of it. But you can still see some windy conditions especially in as far southeast Texas. Really in four and and we'll get to nest is that surged and. And ginger we know each storm is unique so what is it about this one that has you looking at the surge in particular. So let me start you out looking at the drown we've got to drone above us right behind me is that chapel I am river and you have this river you have. Well flat lake you've got duck like so many bodies of water and that surround cities like Morgan City and that's where we're going to see a problem. This one doesn't take a lot for these to flatten out Morgan City itself does have some locks in place but there are many others along that seven to eleven feet of surge expected. We are concerned about even far from the center with the push of water will be high and so three to six elderly over to far southeastern Louisiana. But that wind right so this is the tropical storm force wind I was talking about that will broaden as it gets closer the core of that stay is there for Cameron goodness gracious that's less than fifteen miles. From where it made landfall with hurricanes Laura so again you could go anywhere from Galveston to hear in Morgan City get a forty mile per hour gusts. So we're gonna keep an eye and this obviously Friday night is going to be the worst of it Diane. The good news this thing cooks -- here it moves so fast so rain shouldn't be too bad on the order of six to twelve inches or so. Minimal here's hoping it moves quickly out of those areas especially those still recovering from hurricane Laura. And a few more things to know before you go FaceBook has implemented new rules to prevent voter intimidation. The company states that host with a militarized language will be removed and banned from the site. That includes photos with words like army war battle the move comes after Donald Trump junior appeared in a post calling for an army of supporters Apple's. And here's a site that might feel I'm familiar right now a packed crowd at the Great Wall of China check this out photos. The famous attraction from last weekend show visitors squeeze together tide along that winding along the most but not all wearing face masks. China is just wrapped up its eight day national holiday golden week. And finally the big story of the day after a week of online voting. There's 747. Has been crowned the winner of bear week yeah that the thing that fair week. Online voters chose their favorite of the large fares in Alaska is packing my national park. The competition's website says that the new champion. Weighs at least for 18100. Pounds. I now feel better about the breakfast date this morning. And that does it for this ABC news live update I'm Diana stayed out. Some big congrats and thank you to bears 747. And thank you all for joining us remember anything is glad he's here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. We'll see right back you're at 11 AM eastern with your latest headlines. Stacey it's.

