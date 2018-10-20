ABC News' Paula Faris interviews Texas Senate candidate Ted Cruz

ABC News' Paula Faris sat down separately with Ted Cruz and Beto O'Rourke, who are competing for Cruz' U.S. Senate seat in Texas, to discuss the midterm elections, among other topics.
0:32 | 10/20/18

Transcript for ABC News' Paula Faris interviews Texas Senate candidate Ted Cruz
So friend. If your friend here how do you describe generally happy suppressed and he's the president I work with the president. In delivering on our promises what I told the president the week after the election that president. I would do everything humanly pops to roll up my sleeves and leave the fight us and deliver on promises to cut taxes cut jobs that would greatly. To secure the border just took to confirm strong constitution was to the Supreme Court federal court to rebuild our military and we've done all of.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

