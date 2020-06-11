Transcript for ABC News' roundtable discusses President Trump's election ballot counting claims

But this day of waiting has been defined by how the candidates have responded to the news. Biden emerged first in Delaware, saying the right to vote is sacred, following by inflammatory claims by the president at the white house. We have no doubt that when the count is finished, senator Harris and I will be declared the winners. So, I ask everyone to stay calm, all the people to stay calm. The process is working. The count is being completed. And we'll know very soon. If you count the legal vot I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us. Chris Christie, it should not have to be said, counting absentee votes is not fraud. I've been fortunate enough to be on the ballot a number of times myself, I've won, I've so, as a candidate, you are even more invested in the integrity of the system. So, if this stuff is going on that the president is talking about, all of us want it ferreted out, because it would undercut everything that we believe in in our system. But as a prosecutor, that's like asking me to indict someone without showing me any evidence. If you're going to say those things from behind the podium at the white house, it's his right to do it, it's his right to pursue legal action, but show us the evidence. We heard nothing today about any evidence. I want to know what backs up what he so that I can analyze it and let me tell you, if he's right, I'll be outraged and you should be, too. If he's wrong? If he's wrong, the American people are going to be able to make the judgment about this election that the results have been fair and this kind of thing, all it does is inflame without informing. And we cannot permit inflammation without information. Rahm Emanuel, this is not the rhetoric of a winner. Well, actually, you have a contrast on the split screen. Vice president Joe Biden talked like a leader, Donald Trump talked like a loser and the American people saw it for themselves. And David Muir, he did try to amplify his message by breaking right into the evening news. He knew what he was doing, coming on in the middle of our newscast tonight. We knew when we heard that, if you count legal votes, I easily win, it was time to pull out of that and fact-check it in real time and I think Jon Karl for joining me in that moment and it is a surreal moment that we're even havinghis discussion in this country. What America is witnessing right now is the unprecedented early vote in the mof an historic pandemic in this millions of Americans who wanted to vote safely, who wanted to make sure their vote counted. And we were talking about how slow this could be, because so many states did not even begin processing these early votes until election day itself. Now, on the flip side, states have different processes. Look at Ohio. Remember, election night in Ohio, it looked like it was a great night for Joe Biden, blue for much of the night, but once the vote count caught up, Donald Trump ended up having a great night in Ohio. The president is now seeing this in reverse and we should point out just as the governor has, if there is evidence of illegal votes, ABC news and I'm sure all of the other news outlets will chase that down. But we're not witnessing anyone stealing anything tonight. This is democracy and we asked the American people to be patience. They deserve a lot of credit three days into this. Linsey Davis, Georgia and

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.