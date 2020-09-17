ABC town hall participant: Trump is ‘making everything hard for us’

Flor Crucera says she is still “in pain” after the death of her mother, and is “disappointed” in President Donald Trump’s answer to her question on immigration at Tuesday's town hall.
5:18 | 09/17/20

Transcript for ABC town hall participant: Trump is 'making everything hard for us'

