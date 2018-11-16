Stacey Abrams calls Brian Kemp the 'victor' in Georgia's governor's race

Abrams would have made history as the state's first African-American chief executive
0:21 | 11/16/18

Transcript for Stacey Abrams calls Brian Kemp the 'victor' in Georgia's governor's race
The democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams announcing just minutes ago that she sees no legal route for her to win the election. So she's ending her challenge to Republican Brian camp but she added that she does not consider her announcement a concession speech. She says she will file a federal lawsuit to challenge what she calls the gross mismanagement. Of the State's elections.

