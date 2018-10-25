Transcript for 'Absolutely ridiculous' that Trump is culpable for explosive devices: Sanders

Day in day out there is a negative ton 90% of the media attention around this president is negative despite historic. A job creation despite the fact that our economy is booming despite the fact that. Trade deals and everybody said couldn't be made have been today despite the fact that the president is trying to install law and order at our border. And protect the security of Americans from the East Coast to the West Coast north and south. You guys continue to focus only on the negative and that is there is a rolled up like yesterday the very first thing that the president did was come out and condemn the violence. The very first thing you're network did was come out and accused the president of been responsible for. That is not OK the first thing should have been to condemn the violence but there's a a big difference between. I comments made an actions taken the president is certainly not responsible. For sending suspicious packages to someone no more than Bernie Sanders was responsible for a supporter of is shooting up a Republican baseball field practice last year. The idea that this is at the hands of the president is absolutely.

