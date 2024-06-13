ACLU files federal complaint against new Biden asylum rule

The ACLU, the Texas Civil Rights Project and other civil rights organizations have filed a federal complaint challenging an executive order from President Joe Biden, which limits access to asylum.

June 13, 2024

